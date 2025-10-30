Onboard Rehearsals of "Disney Hercules" Continue as the Disney Destiny Goes The Distance Across The Atlantic
The ship is on its way to right where it belongs.
As the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet makes its way to the States, final touches and rehearsals are taking place on the Walt Disney Theatre stage of the Disney Destiny.
What’s Happening:
- As the Disney Destiny makes its way to its future homeport in Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, onboard rehearsals of the new Broadway-style stage show exclusive to the ship are taking place.
- That show? Disney Hercules.
- Rehearsals have been taking place on the Walt Disney Theatre stage onboard since earlier this month, after additional time rehearsing at the Disney Cruise Line’s shoreside facility in Canada.
- Now that they are onboard rehearsing, the Disney Parks Blog has shared some new photos (seen throughout this page) of the rehearsals as the production begins to incorporate finishing touches, like costumes, props, and set pieces.
- The maiden voyage is only just a few weeks away, setting sail on November 20th, and guests aboard will get to witness this unique adaptation of the 1997 Walt Disney Animation Studios film of the same name.
- The show keeps in line with the new ship’s Heroes and Villains theme, following the Greek hero and recounting his tale with Meg, Hades, and some other larger-than-life characters who appear to be coming to life in the new stage show.
- Like the film, the Muses will be the show’s storytellers, guiding guests through this mythical tale of good vs. evil. The show will include all the beloved songs featured in the film, along with the theatrical debut of an originally cut-from-the-film song, “Shooting Star."
- The new musical arrangements will emphasize the iconic soundtrack’s pop and gospel influences, drawing on the production team’s extensive and diverse experience that ranges from theatre to pop music.
- Disney Hercules is exclusive to the Disney Destiny, which will also feature Disney Seas The Adventure and Frozen: The Musical on the Walt Disney Theatre stage.
- The maiden voyage of the Disney Destiny is set to take place on November 20th, followed by an inaugural season of four- and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean, including visits to one or both of Disney Cruise Line’s island destinations, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.
- For more information about the Disney Destiny or any other ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
