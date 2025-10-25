Disney Cruise Line Alters Treasure and Wish Itineraries Due to Tropical Storm Melissa

Upcoming sailings on the Disney Treasure and Disney Wish have been altered due to Tropical Storm Melissa.

Due to the impending arrival of Tropical Storm Melissa in the Caribbean, itinerary changes have been made to two upcoming Disney Cruise Line sailings.

What’s Happening:

As Disney Cruise Line closely monitors Tropical Storm Melissa – which is forecast to become a hurricane – they have decided to make itinerary changes for the Disney Treasure sailing leaving Saturday, October 24th and the Disney Wish sailing leaving Monday, October 27th.

For the Disney Treasure sailing, the ship will visit Cozumel, Mexico on Tuesday, and Disney Castaway Cay on Thursday and Friday, instead of visiting Tortola and St. Thomas.

As for the Disney Wish, the Day at Sea and visit to Disney Castaway Cay have been swapped in the itinerary.

Any Port Adventures that were pre-reserved in the affected locations will automatically be removed from guest’s onboard accounts.

Port Adventures for Cozumel or Castaway Cay may be booked onboard through the Disney Cruise Line Navigator app or at the Port Adventures Desk, located on Deck 5, Mid-ship.

Revised Disney Treasure Itinerary:

Saturday: Port Canaveral, Florida

Sunday: Day at Sea

Monday: Day at Sea

Tuesday: Cozumel, Mexico (previously Tortola, British Virgin Islands)

Wednesday: Day at Sea (previously St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands)

Thursday: Disney Castaway Cay (previously Day at Sea)

Friday: Disney Castaway Cay

Saturday: Port Canaveral, Florida

Revised Disney Wish Itinerary:

Monday: Port Canaveral, Florida

Tuesday: Disney Castaway Cay (previously Day at Sea)

Wednesday: Nassau, The Bahamas

Thursday: Day at Sea

Friday: Port Canaveral, Florida

Stay tuned to Laughing Place as we continue to monitor the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Melissa.