Officially Disney's: Meyer Werft Delivers Latest Disney Cruise Line Ship to the Fleet
The ceremony not only marks the next step for the Disney Destiny, but also ushers in more of the future of Disney Cruise Line
The newest ship being built for the Disney Cruise Line fleet is now officially part of the Disney Cruise Line family as ownership has officially been transferred.
What’s Happening:
- Today, Disney Cruise Line has officially welcomed the newest ship, the Disney Destiny, to the fleet during a special ceremony in the Netherlands.
- The delivery ceremony is a maritime tradition that marks the completion of construction and the transfer of ownership from the shipbuilder, Meyer Werft, to the Disney Cruise Line.
- During the ceremony, Joe Schott, president of Disney Signature Experiences, accepted the ship’s delivery alongside Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Cruise Line.
- Captain Andy McRonald, who will lead the Disney Destiny on a transatlantic journey to the future homeport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was also on scene for the ceremony.
- This is the next step ahead of welcoming voyagers aboard for a journey on the Heroes and Villains themed ship, which will take its Maiden Voyage on November 20th, 2025.
- The Disney Destiny will draw on the legacies of Disney’s larger-than-life heroes and villains to forge a legendary cruise vacation steeped in the lore of illustrious Disney stories. The new Disney Cruise Line ship will debut one-of-a-kind venues and experiences that complement the extraordinary entertainment, world-class dining and unparalleled hospitality that make every Disney Cruise Line vacation legendary.
- The Disney Destiny – sister ship to the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure – will sail its maiden voyage from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, followed by an inaugural season of four- and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean, including visits to one or both of Disney Cruise Line’s island destinations, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.
What’s Next?
- As we get closer to the debut of the Disney Destiny, many fans of Disney Cruise Line are looking ahead to the future already, even though Destiny's maiden voyage hasn’t even happened yet.
- Why? Because they know that the debut of the Disney Destiny is just the beginning of a number of new ships coming to the Disney Cruise Line fleet.
- Only a few months after Disney Destiny sets sail, we’ll see the maiden voyage of a gargantuan ship that Disney Cruise Line acquired and made their own - the Disney Adventure. Setting sail out of Singapore, this massive ship features all the hallmarks of a traditional Disney Cruise experience and adds more - including actual attractions!
- After that, we are set to see another Wish class (AKA Triton class) ship debut, the fourth in the fleet, which recently just had its steel cutting ceremony.
- Three additional ships have been ordered beyond that fourth Wish class ship, but these have already been revealed to be a new smaller class of ships (as yet unnamed), that will debut in 2029, 2030, and 2031.
- Beyond that, we also know that the Oriental Land Company, the group that operates the Tokyo Disney Resort, is getting their own Disney Ship that will be considered part of the Disney Cruise Line fleet.
