Cue the Montage: Disney Destiny Debuts New Anthem Fitting for Ship's Theme

The new song is performed by vocalist Vi Jordan, bringing her style to the new theme.

Let's get hyped and ready to take on the ocean with a new theme song for the Disney Destiny, performed by Vi Jordan, that is perfect for the heroes and villains theme of the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

What’s Happening:

Similar to the Disney Treasure when it launched, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Destiny, is getting in on the fun with their very own song - “This Is Your Destiny.”

The new song takes on a different style from those recently released for Disney Cruise Line, which also includes the 25th anniversary anthem, “Shimmering Seas.”

Instead, this is more of an inspiring and uplifting theme that would be great for background in 80’s movie training montage. Oddly fitting for the Heroes and Villains theme of the new ship.

The new song is performed by Vi (pronounced ‘Vee’) Jordan, who describes herself on her official page as “a proud Cuban-Mexican artist with a “retro-funk, neo-soul" style.” She has appeared on Disney Channel, ABC’s The Goldbergs, and alongside Jean Smart on the hit show, Hacks. She also can be heard singing on the Walt Disney Animation Studios films Encanto and Wish.

The Disney Destiny will draw on the legacies of Disney’s larger-than-life heroes and villains to forge a legendary cruise steeped in the lore of Disney stories. The new ship will debut one-of-a-kind venues and unique experiences that complement the extraordinary entertainment, world-class dining and unparalleled hospitality that make every Disney Cruise Line vacation legendary.

The new tune arrives just ahead of the maiden voyage of the Disney Destiny – sister ship to the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure – which will depart Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, on November 20th. After the maiden voyage, the ship will host an inaugural season of four- and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean, including visits to one or both of Disney Cruise Line’s island destinations, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

For more information about a voyage on the Disney Destiny or any other ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.