Step Inside The Rose: A "Beauty and the Beast" Themed Lounge Aboard the Disney Destiny
Those looking for an elegant experience aboard the Disney Destiny need look no further than The Rose, a lavish lounge themed to Beauty and the Beast.
Located on Deck 12, similar to the Disney Wish and the Disney Treasure, guests can indulge in pre- or post-dinner cocktails at this lavish lounge located at the entrance to Palo Steakhouse and Enchanté.
Portraits of all the beloved characters from Beauty and the Beast line the pathway as guests head into The Rose, along with some Beauty and the Beast themed ornamentation.
Upon reaching the entrance to The Rose itself, you'll come across this beautiful golden rose, immediately calling to mind the MacGuffin of the film.
Soak in spectacular ocean views while unwinding in a chic lounge reminiscent of the enchanted castle from Beauty and the Beast.
The Rose serves an extensive selection of high-end wines and liquors making it an idyllic setting for a pre-dinner aperitif or post-dinner nightcap. Guests can also indulge in a special menu of gourmet amuse-bouche and small plates from the Enchanté galley, curated by 3-Michelin-starred Chef Arnaud Lallement.
- The newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Destiny, will set sail on her maiden voyage on November 20th, out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
- The new ship, a sister to the Disney Wish and the Disney Treasure, features a Heroes & Villains theme that is carried over throughout into its activities, dining, entertainment, and other experiences.
