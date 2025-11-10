The Heroines of “Hercules” and “Brave” Get Their Own Intricately Themed Cafes Aboard the Disney Destiny
Each Disney Cruise Line ship features a couple of cozy cafes, themed around different Disney characters – the perfect place to get your morning cup of coffee. The Disney Destiny is no different, with two small cafes located on different decks near the Grand Hall.
Cafe Megara
The first is Cafe Megara, themed to the girl who can't say she's in love from Hercules. Located on Deck 4, this cafe features Greek-inspired design elements straight out the film.
This beautiful tile artwork sits to the side, while lightning bolt-shaped lights can be found overhead.
More artwork sees Hercules and Megara transformed into Greek statues.
Guests can pick purchase speciality coffee, alcoholic beverages, juice shots, and other beverages from Cafe Megara. Here's a look at the menu.
Cafe Merida
Located right above Cafe Megara on Deck 5 is the Brave-themed Cafe Merida, which offers a similar menu – but with a Scottish-inspired theme.
Tapestry style artwork showcases Merida alongside the rest of her clan.
Guests can even get latte art featuring Merida herself – an exquisite touch!
