First Look: "The Lion King" Comes to Life on the Pride Lands of the Disney Destiny
Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King serves as the only new rotational dining experience aboard Disney Cruise Line's newest ship.
The reveals from the Disney Destiny continue with a look inside one of the three rotational dining experiences aboard (and the only new one) – Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King.
What's Happening:
- Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King is one of the ship’s rotational dining restaurants, and will surround guests with the world of The Lion King in a dinner performance similar to that on the sister ships of the Disney Destiny – Frozen on the Disney Wish and Coco on the Disney Treasure.
- The restaurant transports cruisers into the African savannah, with the main dining room being a stylized version of a Boma, a place where families and communities gather to eat, sing, and tell stories.
- The dining area is lined, with depictions of animals and nature realized through lighting and special effects. A wall of magical windows displays a rotation of vibrant sunrises and sunsets throughout the meal, reminiscent of iconic animated artwork from the original film. At the center of the venue, tiered risers mimic the look of African drums and serve as the stage for a lineup of live entertainment.
- A colorful ensemble of live musicians and storytellers invite you on a musical journey through the award-winning soundtrack from The Lion King as you dine, retelling Simba’s rise from cub to king.
- During special intervals throughout your meal, the band and performers revisit beloved songs using authentic African instruments and theatrical props to represent the story and characters.
- The nostalgic set list includes:
- Productions of “Circle of Life” and “Hakuna Matata.”
- A mash-up of “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” and “Be Prepared,” a fun take that highlights the hero-villain dynamic of the story.
- An instrumental version of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” paired with a beautiful interpretive dance.
- A moving rendition of “He Lives in You” from the sequel film and Broadway show.
- But what you're really here for its your scheduled rotational dining, and Pride Lands has some delicious items available to taste. The menu balances wide-ranging flavors of African cuisines with creative spins on Disney Cruise Line guest-favorite dishes, incorporating authentic spice blends, regional sauces, and customary grains and produce.
- A second themed menu is offered during five-night sailings for guests who have an additional dinner seating.
- The newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Destiny, will set sail on her maiden voyage on November 20th, out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
- The new ship, a sister to the Disney Wish and the Disney Treasure, features a Heroes & Villains theme that is carried over throughout into its activities, dining, entertainment, and other experiences.
