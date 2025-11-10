Voyage with Hercules: Disney Shares a Plethora of First Look Photos of the Disney Destiny's New Stage Show
Step aboard the Disney Destiny and discover the magic of Hercules like never before.
Who put the 'glad' in gladiator? Why, Hercules of course! Disney Cruise Line has shared some first look images from the new stage production of Disney Hercules aboard the Disney Destiny.
What's Happening:
- Disney Hercules is a brand-new stage production is set to debut aboard the Disney Destiny – the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.
- The show keeps in line with the new ship’s Heroes and Villains theme, following the Greek hero and recounting his tale with Meg, Hades, and some other larger-than-life characters who appear to be coming to life in the new stage show.
- Like the film, the Muses will be the show’s storytellers, guiding guests through this mythical tale of good vs. evil. The show will include all the beloved songs featured in the film, along with the theatrical debut of an originally cut-from-the-film song, “Shooting Star."
- The new musical arrangements will emphasize the iconic soundtrack’s pop and gospel influences, drawing on the production team’s extensive and diverse experience that ranges from theatre to pop music.
- Disney Hercules is exclusive to the Disney Destiny, which will also feature Disney Seas The Adventure and Frozen: The Musical on the Walt Disney Theatre stage.
More from the Disney Destiny:
- The newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Destiny, will set sail on her maiden voyage on November 20th, out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
- The new ship, a sister to the Disney Wish and the Disney Treasure, features a Heroes & Villains theme that is carried over throughout into its activities, dining, entertainment, and other experiences.
- As we continue to explore the ship, be sure to check out our coverage so far:
- The Heroines of “Hercules” and “Brave” Get Their Own Intricately Themed Cafes Aboard the Disney Destiny
- "The Lion King" Comes to Life on the Pride Lands of the Disney Destiny
- First Look Inside Cask & Cannon, a New Pirates-Inspired Pub Aboard the Disney Destiny
- First Look at The Sanctum, the Doctor Strange-Themed Lounge Aboard the Disney Destiny
- First Look: Disney Destiny's Grand Hall is a Wakandan-Inspired Marvel
- Keep following along with us here at Laughing Place for much more from the media cruise aboard the Disney Destiny!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com