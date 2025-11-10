Voyage with Hercules: Disney Shares a Plethora of First Look Photos of the Disney Destiny's New Stage Show

Step aboard the Disney Destiny and discover the magic of Hercules like never before.

Who put the 'glad' in gladiator? Why, Hercules of course! Disney Cruise Line has shared some first look images from the new stage production of Disney Hercules aboard the Disney Destiny.

What's Happening:

Disney Hercules is a brand-new stage production is set to debut aboard the Disney Destiny – the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

The show keeps in line with the new ship’s Heroes and Villains theme, following the Greek hero and recounting his tale with Meg, Hades, and some other larger-than-life characters who appear to be coming to life in the new stage show.

Like the film, the Muses will be the show’s storytellers, guiding guests through this mythical tale of good vs. evil. The show will include all the beloved songs featured in the film, along with the theatrical debut of an originally cut-from-the-film song, “Shooting Star."

The new musical arrangements will emphasize the iconic soundtrack’s pop and gospel influences, drawing on the production team’s extensive and diverse experience that ranges from theatre to pop music.

Disney Hercules is exclusive to the Disney Destiny, which will also feature Disney Seas The Adventure and Frozen: The Musical on the Walt Disney Theatre stage.

More from the Disney Destiny: