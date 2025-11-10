Photos: Set Sail in Style with Disney Destiny's Inaugural Collection and Other New Merch Finds

Several different collections can be found in the shops aboard the Disney Cruise Line's newest ship.

With the debut of a new ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, we of course have a plethora of new merchandise collections to commemorate the occasion. Whether it be similar to other Disney Cruise Line merchandise, now featuring the new ship or their own unique offerings, the Disney Destiny has something for everyone!

Inaugural Collection

Those cruising aboard the Disney Destiny during its first year of sailings will be able to pick up items from the Inaugural Collection – ranging from a Loungefly and Spirit Jersey, to a Dooney & Bourke bag and more apparel options. The collection leans into deep blue, rich purple and gleaming gold hues to reflect the Grand Hall.

More collectible items are also a part of the collection – like these sunowglobes and a statue of Captain Mickey.

This PANDORA bracelet is also a part of the Inaugural Collection.

This amazing gold version of the Disney Destiny model is also available to purchase.

If a regular version of the ship is more your style, you can also get a model version of it – just like with all the other ships in the fleet.

Disney Destiny Ship Collection

The Disney Destiny Ship Collection includes a themed Spirit Jersey, ear headband, ornament, beach towel, pin and more, most inspired by the statue of Spider-Man that adorns the stern of the ship.

Hero Minnie Keel Coin

Placing a coin on the keel of the ship at the beginning of its build is an age-old tradition which solicits good fortune for the vessel during its construction and throughout its seagoing life. Featuring Hero Minnie, you can take home your very own keel coin.

Disney Destiny Logo Collection

Relatively subtle imagery can be found among the Disney Destiny Logo Collection, featuring both the Disney Cruise Line logo and a custom line drawing of the bow of the ship.

As with the other Disney Cruise Line ships, guests can take home their very own Grand Hall statue, featuring the Black Panther himself.

Super Character Collection

This collection leans into the ship’s heroes and villains theme and the emblem of Hero Minnie on the bow filigree, and features art of Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and Pluto wearing their superhero best. Plushies, bags, water bottles, pins and morel depict these superpowered versions of the Disney characters.

Cask & Cannon Collection

Finally, we find a unique collection of Pirates items themed to the new Cask & Cannon lounge aboard the ship, and perfect for Pirate Night! Items include an intricate photo frame, a skull-shaped mug and a tote bag.

Check out more merchandise that will be available on the Disney Destiny in our preview from earlier this year.

