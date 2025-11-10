Photos: Explore the Animated Favorites Featured in 1923 Aboard the Disney Destiny
Included with your cruise fare, dining is included on the signature rotational dining program aboard the Disney Cruise Line, which consists of three different dining experiences. Aboard the new Disney Destiny, one of those options is 1923.
1923 serves up California-inspired cuisine, named after the year that the Walt Disney Company was founded by Walt and Roy Disney. Located off the Grand Hall on the ship, the restaurant itself is split into two halves - Walt Disney and Roy Disney - but each is decked to the nines with special art and props from classic animated films from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios.
On the Disney Destiny, we have a unique selection of films that are represented, with a strong focus on the heroes and villains of the stories as this ship is themed to Disney heroes and villains.
The display cases surround the seating area featuring sketches, maquettes, sculpts, and more of characters and items seen in the films.
Let’s take a look at all the displays, starting with the Walt Disney side of the restaurant. Just outside this entryway, you’ll find displays dedicated to Walt Disney.
Inside, you’ll find the art from the animated films.
The Little Mermaid
Cars
Aladdin
Hercules
101 Dalmatians
Big Hero 6
Wreck-It Ralph
Ratatouille
The other half of the restaurant also features a display case in its entryway, themed to Roy Disney, and features its own unique selection of films represented once inside.
Sleeping Beauty
The Emperor’s New Groove
Toy Story
Tangled
The Incredibles
Peter Pan
Meet The Robinsons
Monsters, Inc.
We got to see all of these displays and experience the restaurant as part of a fun first look ahead of the maiden voyage on the Disney Destiny on November 20th. For more from this special voyage, be sure to stay tuned to our Disney Destiny page. For more information about this or a voyage on any other ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney Travel needs.