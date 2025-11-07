Former NBA Star Kenny "The Jet" Smith Signs Multi-Year Deal with ESPN

Smith will primarily appear on "First Take."
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Former NBA player Kenny “The Jet” Smith has signed a new multi-year agreement with ESPN, bringing his basketball knowledge to several programs across the network. 

What’s Happening;

  • ESPN announced that Inside the NBA’s Kenny Smith has signed a new multi-year deal to serve as a contributor across several platforms, including First Take
  • Kenny “The Jet” Smith is a former NBA player and two-time champion with the Houston Rockets. 
  • Drafted in 1987, he played 10 seasons in the league.. 
  • After retiring, he became a studio analyst on TNT’s Inside the NBA, where he appeared alongside Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O’Neal. 
  • The new deal will see Smith bring his expertise to the Disney-owned sports network, primarily on First Take
  • He will also make a special guest appearance on NBA Countdown on November 5th, as well as serve as an analyst for select NBA games. 

ESPN NBA Departures:

  • As Smith heads to ESPN to bring NBA coverage to fans around the world, the network also saw a recent departure from their basketball coverage lineup. 
  • Last month, highly successful sports agent-turned-Golden State Warriors GM and president-turned-ESPN NBA analyst Bob Myers announced he would be stepping away from his role at the Disney-owned sports network.
  • Beginning his career with ESPN in 2023, Myers served on the networks pre and postgame basketball shows.
  • Myers is set to take his years of experience within sports and basketball to serve as president of sports for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.

Read More ESPN:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber