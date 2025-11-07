Former NBA Star Kenny "The Jet" Smith Signs Multi-Year Deal with ESPN
Smith will primarily appear on "First Take."
Former NBA player Kenny “The Jet” Smith has signed a new multi-year agreement with ESPN, bringing his basketball knowledge to several programs across the network.
What’s Happening;
- ESPN announced that Inside the NBA’s Kenny Smith has signed a new multi-year deal to serve as a contributor across several platforms, including First Take.
- Kenny “The Jet” Smith is a former NBA player and two-time champion with the Houston Rockets.
- Drafted in 1987, he played 10 seasons in the league..
- After retiring, he became a studio analyst on TNT’s Inside the NBA, where he appeared alongside Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O’Neal.
- The new deal will see Smith bring his expertise to the Disney-owned sports network, primarily on First Take.
- He will also make a special guest appearance on NBA Countdown on November 5th, as well as serve as an analyst for select NBA games.
ESPN NBA Departures:
- As Smith heads to ESPN to bring NBA coverage to fans around the world, the network also saw a recent departure from their basketball coverage lineup.
- Last month, highly successful sports agent-turned-Golden State Warriors GM and president-turned-ESPN NBA analyst Bob Myers announced he would be stepping away from his role at the Disney-owned sports network.
- Beginning his career with ESPN in 2023, Myers served on the networks pre and postgame basketball shows.
- Myers is set to take his years of experience within sports and basketball to serve as president of sports for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.
