Former NBA Star Kenny "The Jet" Smith Signs Multi-Year Deal with ESPN

Smith will primarily appear on "First Take."

Former NBA player Kenny “The Jet” Smith has signed a new multi-year agreement with ESPN, bringing his basketball knowledge to several programs across the network.

Kenny Smith has signed a new multi-year deal to serve as a contributor across several platforms, including First Take.

Kenny “The Jet” Smith is a former NBA player and two-time champion with the Houston Rockets.

Drafted in 1987, he played 10 seasons in the league..

After retiring, he became a studio analyst on TNT’s Inside the NBA, where he appeared alongside Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O’Neal.

The new deal will see Smith bring his expertise to the Disney-owned sports network, primarily on First Take.

He will also make a special guest appearance on NBA Countdown on November 5th, as well as serve as an analyst for select NBA games.

ESPN NBA Departures:

As Smith heads to ESPN to bring NBA coverage to fans around the world, the network also saw a recent departure from their basketball coverage lineup.

Last month, highly successful sports agent-turned-Golden State Warriors GM and president-turned-ESPN NBA analyst Bob Myers announced he would be stepping away from his role at the Disney-owned sports network.

Beginning his career with ESPN in 2023, Myers served on the networks pre and postgame basketball shows.

Myers is set to take his years of experience within sports and basketball to serve as president of sports for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.

