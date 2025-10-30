ESPN Edge Innovation Conference 2025: Check Out this Year's Speakers and Schedule

While taking place in NYC, fans at home will be able to stream the conference for free.

Next month, ESPN will host its 5th Edge Innovation Conference, and we now have a look at the key speakers and agenda of the annual event.

On November 13th, the 5th ESPN Edge Innovation Conference will invite fans and professionals into a look at how athletics, media, and technology are transforming the world of how fans consume their favorite sports.

Today, we got a first look at what fans can expect from this year’s event, including a list of key speakers and an event agenda.

Exploring cutting-edge innovations, the New York City event will have on-stage sessions with executives from ESPN, The Walt Disney Company, and innovation partners from Microsoft, Meta, Accenture and more!

This year, on stage program will be available from 5-7:30PM and will be hosted by SportsCenter & NHL Content host Arda Öcal

This year’s speakers include: Monica McNutt - Basketball Analyst, Reporter, and Host, ESPN Rosalyn Durant - Executive Vice President, Programming & Acquisitions, ESPN Kevin Lopes - Vice President, Sports Business Development & Innovation, ESPN John Chleborad - Managing Director, Head of Global Brand, Accenture Simon Crownshaw - Worldwide Strategy Director, Media & Entertainment, Microsoft Ryan Dornbusch - Head of Sports, Reality Labs, Meta Aviv Arnon - Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer, WSC Sports Michael Szykowny - Vice President, Edit, Animation, Graphics Innovation & Creative Production, ESPN Jay Ward - Creative Director of Franchise, Pixar Thommy Bouman - Business Development Lead, Beyond Sports Josh Helmrich - Senior Director, Media Strategy, Business Development and Next Gen Stats, NFL Lisa Salters - Monday Night Football and NBA Reporter, ESPN Andy Tennant - Vice President, Super Bowl Production, ESPN Kimberley A. Martin - NFL Reporter, ESPN Jo Fox - Senior Vice President, Marketing, ESPN John Lasker - Senior Vice President, ESPN DTC Brian Marshall - Vice President, Sports Products & Strategy, Disney Entertainment and ESPN Jamie Voris - Executive Vice President, Office of Technology Enablement, The Walt Disney Company Tim Alexander - Visual Design Director, Industrial Light & Magic Bob Morgan - Vice President, Reality Labs Entertainment, Meta Marsha Cooke - Vice President & Executive Producer, ESPN Originals and 30 for 30 Gary Hustwit - Chief Executive Officer, Anamorph Brendan Dawes - Chief Creative Officer, Anamorph

You can also check out the full schedule for the event’s programming below: 4:00 – 5:00 PM | On-site check-in 5:00 – 5:05 PM | Welcome from Arda Öcal 5:05 – 5:20 PM | Monica McNutt, Rosalyn Durant, and Kevin Lopes opening remarks (Innovation and Partnerships) 5:20 – 5:45 PM | ESPN Edge: Pushing the Limits of Cutting-Edge Technology with World-Class Partners 5:45 – 6:15 PM | Animated Telecasts Demo with Q&A: ESPN, Pixar, Beyond Sports, and the NFL 6:15 – 6:25 PM | Break 6:25 – 6:40 PM | Super Bowl LXI: A First Look At What To Expect 6:40 – 7:00 PM | ESPN DTC: All Of ESPN. All In One Place. 7:00 – 7:25 PM | XR: Immersive Sports Storytelling 7:25 – 7:30 PM | Closing Remarks 7:30 – 9:00 PM | Cocktail Reception 7:30 – 8:00 PM | ESPN Generate: 30 for 30 Test Screening with Q&A

For those who would like to enjoy the 2025 ESPN Edge Innovation Conference, you can stream the event for free at ESPN Edge’s official website.

Last year, FuboTV took Disney to court after fears that the now cancelled VentureSports streaming service would prevent FuboTV’s ability to compete in the market.

In a wild change in events, FuboTV and Disney have now combined Fubo with Hulu + Live TV.

The new deal, which was closed yesterday, October 29th, will offer consumers more than 55,000 live sporting events.

With the closing, Disney owns approximately 70% interest in the combined company, with Fubo holding around 30% interest.

