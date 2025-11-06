ESPN BET Sportsbook is Going Away - Here's Why

ESPN BET is making a change — and betting on a new proverbial horse.

What's Happening (Part 1):

PENN has a target launch date of December 1 for theScore (which coincided with legalized sports betting reaching Missouri).

In light of the termination, ESPN BET will be transitioned to theScore Bet.

What's Happening (Part 2):

With the termination of the Penn deal, the network has now named DraftKings the exclusive Official Sportsbook and Odds Provider of ESPN.

This will be effective on December 1.

In this case, ESPN BET will be used as a content brand that will have DraftKings Sportsbook integrations. ESPN BET Live will also continue, with DraftKings as the new featured sportsbook.

While the integration of DraftKings entertainment products into the ESPN ecosystem will begin next month, a full rollout is expected in 2026.

DraftKings and ESPN also say that they'll collaborate to advance their commitment to responsible gaming by educating and raising customer awareness as well as promoting responsible play through campaigns and integrations.