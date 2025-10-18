Former NBA Exec and Basketball Analyst Bob Myers to Depart ESPN

Myers began his career with the Disney-owned network in 2023.

Bob Myers, the former Golden State Warriors manager, is set to depart his role as ESPN basketball analyst to explore other opportunities within the sports world.

What’s Happening:

Highly successful sports agent turned Golden State Warriors GM and president turned ESPN NBA analyst Bob Myers is stepping away from his role at the Disney-owned sports network.

Beginning his career with ESPN in 2023, Myers served on the networks pre and postgame basketball shows.

Myers is set to take his years of experience within sports and basketball to serve as president of sports for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.

Beginning his career in 1997, Myers served as a sports agent before beginning his career with the Golden State Warriors in 2011.

During his time with the NBA team, he climbed the ranks becoming president and general manager of the Warriors.

His success with the team saw NBA titles in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022, while also being awarded NBA Executive of the Year in 2015 and 2017.

Upon his exit, Myers shared gratitude for his time with the sports network, sharing "I also want to thank Bob Iger, Jimmy Pitaro, and my colleagues at ESPN for an incredible experience during my time there and for their support as I pursue the next chapter of my career."

F1 Races to Apple:

Announced today, October 17th, Formula 1 racing is set to leave ESPN

The news arrives just after the success of Apple’s original film F1 The Movie , which hit theaters internationally back in June.

, which hit theaters internationally back in June. The new deal aims to attract younger audiences through Apple’s lineup of platforms.

Formula 1 will finish out its current season with ESPN before making the move.

