ESPN Doubles Down on Big South Conference with Extended Media Rights Deal

This will continue the two brands partnerships into their 40th year in 2031.

ESPN and the Big South Conference have reached a six-year extension to their media rights deal, bringing more than 800 conference events to ESPN’s various platforms.

What’s Happening:

The Big South Conference and ESPN have extended their partnership through the 2030–31 season, continuing a relationship that began in 1991.

As part of the six-year agreement, ESPN will maintain linear broadcast coverage of the Big South’s basketball championship games. The men’s final will air on ESPN or ESPN2, while the women’s championship will be shown on ESPNU.

ESPNU will also televise six events per season, including at least four men’s basketball “Wildcard" games. The deal includes a minimum of two additional linear broadcasts on either ESPNU or ESPNEWS.

The Big South retains the rights to air up to 50 events per year locally within its geographic footprint, with those games also available on ESPN+.

ESPN+ remains the exclusive digital home for Big South Network productions, offering coverage of regular-season and championship events across multiple sports — including football, basketball, soccer, volleyball, lacrosse, baseball, and softball.

Notably, the Big South was among the first collegiate conferences featured on ESPN+ when it launched in 2018.

What They’re Saying:

Mallory Kenny, ESPN Director of Programming & Acquisitions: “ESPN is proud to extend our long-standing relationship with the Big South Conference. This agreement reflects ESPN’s continued commitment to showcasing the achievements of Big South institutions and sharing their stories with viewers across our networks. We look forward to building upon three decades of history together and further elevating the Big South in the years ahead."

“ESPN is proud to extend our long-standing relationship with the Big South Conference. This agreement reflects ESPN’s continued commitment to showcasing the achievements of Big South institutions and sharing their stories with viewers across our networks. We look forward to building upon three decades of history together and further elevating the Big South in the years ahead." Sherika A. Montgomery, Big South Commissioner: “I would like to extend immense gratitude to ESPN, particularly Nick Dawson and Mallory Kenny, for their continued support of the Big South Conference. Our extended agreement is a testament to ESPN’s strong commitment to our Conference, the compelling experiences of our student-athletes, and the competitive excellence that defines our sport programs — especially in basketball. This enhanced partnership significantly elevates our brand visibility, recognition, and reputation on a national level. More importantly, it provides our student-athletes with a broader platform to compete, excel, and share their stories with a wider audience."

