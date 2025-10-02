Disney's Streaming Refurb: New Features, Look, and Algorithm Coming to Disney+

Disney teases that these updates are the first of many in the works.

As Hulu rolls out internationally (replacing the Star tile), Disney+’s interface is getting a face-lift domestically as well.

What’s Happening:

On October 8th, the Disney+ interface will be updated, making it simultaneously simpler and more dynamic.

As a reminder, the Hulu app will also be phased out next year

For You:

First, a new For You page will debut, featuring an updated algorithm that will better learn user preferences over time.

This For You page will be the default when viewers open Disney+.

However, a new navigation tab will also allow them to navigate between services (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN) based on their subscription.

With the introduction of more algorithmic recommendations, Disney says it will also make Profiles more prominent in the user interface so viewers can ensure they’re utilizing the profile they intended to.

Badges:

Another incoming tweak involves a new badging system.

Now, those browsing the stream service might notice tags such as: Season Finale New Series New Movie



A Dynamic and Visual Homepage + Brand Rows:

You know how Netflix starts to autoplay bits of video as you hover over titles on the homepage?

Well, Disney+ will incorporate a new video display into its hero carousel (the main banner at the top).

Meanwhile, rather than the previous brand tiles, a brand row will showcase content from Disney Pixar Marvel Star Wars National Geographic

The homepage will also now display “cinematic" vertical poster imagery versus the current landscape items.

More to Come:

Disney states that these updates are just the first of several that are in the works for their integrated streaming platform.

For example, they tease that iOS Widgets are launching soon.

Elsewhere, other mobile-first and mobile-exclusive experiences will debut “in the year ahead."

At a Price: