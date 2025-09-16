ESPN Expands Their Coverage of the National Women’s Soccer League
The new agreement nearly doubles the amount of games that will air during the 2026 and 2027 seasons.
ESPN and the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) have reached a new agreement that adds much more coverage of the league’s games for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.
What’s Happening:
- The new agreement adds 16 more regular-season NWSL games to ABC and ESPN networks each year, in the process nearly doubling the number of NWSL matches available on The Walt Disney Company networks from 17 to 33 per season.
- The centerpiece of the new agreement is the launch of NWSL’s “Match of the Week" series throughout the season on ABC or ESPN networks, as well as the live presentation of NWSL’s Decision Day games – eight matches played concurrently on the last match day of the season.
- All “NWSL on ESPN" matches are available on the ESPN App via ESPN DTC or Pay TV authentication.
- This new agreement adds to a four-year deal signed in November 2023 between ESPN and the NWSL.
- ABC and ESPN will continue to present the NWSL playoffs, featuring two quarterfinal matches and one semifinal match.
What They’re Saying:
- Rosalyn Durant (Executive Vice President, Programming and Acquisitions, ESPN): “The NWSL showcases some of the best athletes in the world. We are proud to increase our commitment on ABC and ESPN, and to further elevate women’s sports and the athlete stories."
- Jessica Berman (NWSL Commissioner): “We are thrilled to build on our relationship with ABC and ESPN to deliver more NWSL action to fans. This supplemental agreement underscores the growing demand for women’s soccer and ensures our players and clubs receive the visibility they deserve on some of the most prominent sports platforms."
