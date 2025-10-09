ABC Runs The Ball With Their First Broadcast of Heisman Trophy Award Ceremony Later This Year

The broadcast anchors a day of programming on both ABC and ESPN

For the first time ever, ABC will present the Heisman Trophy Ceremony this year, taking place in December live from New York City, anchoring a full day of programming on both the alphabet network and ESPN.

What’s Happening:

For the first time, ABC will broadcast the Heisman Trophy Ceremony Presented by Nissan on Saturday, Dec. 13th, at 7 p.m. ET.

For the fifth consecutive year, the ceremony will take place at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room in New York City and will be hosted by Chris Fowler, emceeing for the 32nd straight year.

The 2025 ceremony will honor the 91st Heisman Trophy winner.

Joining Fowler during the one-hour live telecast will be ESPN college football reporters Holly Rowe and Marty Smith, along with ESPN analysts and former Heisman Trophy winners Desmond Howard (1991), Tim Tebow (2007) and Andre Ware (1989).

The 2025 Heisman finalists will be announced earlier that week on Monday Night Countdown following the conclusion of conference championship weekend. Voting for the Heisman Trophy closes on Monday, Dec. 8th.

The ceremony is part of a full day of programming on both ABC and ESPN, including: Cricket Celebration Bowl (noon, ABC)

The college football postseason kicks off in Atlanta with the Cricket Celebration Bowl, pitting the champions of the MEAC and SWAC in a premier showcase of HBCU football. NCAA FCS Quarterfinal (3:30 p.m., ABC)

ABC continues its football Saturday with live coverage of an NCAA Division I FCS Quarterfinal, spotlighting two of the nation’s top FCS programs as they compete for a berth in the semifinals. Memphis at No. 6 Louisville (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Memphis and Louisville will renew their storied rivalry in a high-stakes non-conference clash with both teams aiming to build on strong 2024 campaigns. Last season, Memphis captured the American regular season and tournament titles while Louisville finished second in the ACC. 22 Kansas at No. 24 NC State (5:30 p.m., ESPN)

Kansas travels to Raleigh to face NC State in the second leg of a home-and-home series, with the Jayhawks looking to extend their dominance in the matchup after winning the last four meetings. Heisman Trophy Ceremony Presented by Nissan (7 p.m., ABC)

Live from New York City, the nation’s most prestigious individual award in college football will be presented to the 91st Heisman Trophy winner. Indiana at No. 9 Kentucky (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

One of college basketball’s fiercest rivalries returns to the regular season for the first time in 14 years, as Indiana visits Rupp Arena to take on Kentucky. Bucked Up LA Bowl (8 p.m., ABC)

The night concludes in Los Angeles with the Bucked Up LA Bowl, matching teams from the Mountain West and Pac-12 in a primetime clash from SoFi Stadium. 13 Arizona vs. No. 19 Alabama (9:30 p.m., ESPN)

Arizona and Alabama meet in Birmingham for the C.M. Newton Classic, a neutral-site rematch of their 2023 showdown won by the Wildcats. Both teams are coming off strong tournament runs and will look to make a statement in this high-profile non-conference battle.

All of the programming will also stream live on the ESPN app.

Heisman History:

The Heisman Trophy is one of the most prestigious individual awards in American college football, awarded annually to the most outstanding player in NCAA football.

First awarded back in 1935, it recognizes the most valuable college football player east of the Mississippi River.

Originally, the award had no name, but was changed in 1936 after the death of John W. Heisman, a longtime coach, athletic director, and prominent figure in early American football, with the trophy renamed in his honor.

It was also in 1936 that the program was expanded to include players from across the country.

Media members from around the country and former Heisman winners vote on who wins. The U.S. is divided into six regions to ensure fair geographic representation, and each voter picks a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place choice.

Though the award is largely seen as a stepping stone into NFL stardom, not all winners find success in the pros.