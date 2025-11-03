Disney Makes Appeal to YouTube TV to Restore ABC for Election Day

They missed the opportunity to point out that stopping in the middle of Election Day coverage is "distinctly unpatriotic".

Variety is reporting that Disney is making a new public appeal in its ongoing carriage dispute with YouTube TV. Following a blackout that began last week, the media conglomerate is now asking the Google-owned service to restore at least one channel, ABC, for a very specific reason: Election Day on November 4.

What’s Happening:

Disney has publicly requested that YouTube TV restore ABC on November 4, so subscribers do not lose access to election coverage.

This appeal is the latest development in a blackout that began late on October 30. YouTube TV removed all Disney-owned networks, including ABC, ESPN, and others, after the two companies failed to agree on a new contract.

The core of the dispute is money. Disney is asking for rate hikes for its channels, which Google (YouTube TV's owner) is unwilling to pay, arguing it would lead to price increases for customers.

YouTube TV has stated that if the channels remain unavailable for "an extended period of time," it will provide subscribers with a one-time $20 credit. The base plan for the service costs $82.99 per month.

In the meantime, Disney has been pushing viewers to alternative, non-traditional methods. ABC News coverage is available on the free live-streaming channel ABC News Live. Over the weekend, ESPN made "College GameDay" available via the X platform and the ESPN app without requiring a subscription.

What They're Saying:

Disney's statement: "“Despite the impasse that led to the current blackout, we have asked YouTube TV to restore ABC for Election Day so subscribers have access to the information they rely on. We believe in putting the public interest first and hope YouTube TV will take this small step for their customers while we continue to work toward a fair agreement.”

The Blame Game and a History of Disputes

This public appeal follows an internal memo sent to Disney staffers last week, which firmly placed the blame on Google for the blackout. The memo, from executives Alan, Dana, and Jimmy, claimed YouTube TV "pulled our channels from their service, prior to the midnight expiration of our deal, and with no advance notice."

The memo also alleged that the streamer "deleted all previously recorded shows and events from their subscribers’ libraries," and accused Google of wanting to "eliminate competition and devalue the very content that helped them build their service."

YouTube TV has its own strong counter-argument, which it made public before the blackout. A spokesperson stated that Disney was "proposing costly economic terms that would raise prices on YouTube TV customers" while simultaneously "benefiting Disney’s own live TV products – like Hulu + Live TV."

This is far from Disney's first blackout battle. The company's content was temporarily removed from Charter (Spectrum) in 2023, Dish Network in 2022, and DirecTV in 2024 over similar disputes. YouTube TV is also no stranger to these fights, having recently reached deals with Paramount Global, Fox Corp., and NBCUniversal, all while a deadline loomed. However, YouTube TV did drop Univision networks at the end of September, and those channels remain off the service.

About Carriage Disputes: Why Your Channels Disappear

The Disney vs. YouTube TV fight is just the latest example of a "carriage dispute," a conflict that has become increasingly common in the media landscape. Here’s a brief look at what's happening behind the scenes.

A Carriage dispute is a disagreement between a content provider (the "owner" of the channels, like Disney, Paramount, or NBCUniversal) and a multichannel video programming distributor, or MVPD (the "seller," like YouTube TV, Comcast, or DirecTV).

The conflict is almost always about money, specifically "retransmission fees." The distributor (YouTube TV) must pay the content provider (Disney) a fee for every subscriber who has access to that provider's channels.

These agreements are set by multi-year contracts. When a contract expires and the two sides cannot agree on the new fees (with the provider wanting more money and the distributor wanting to pay less) the distributor legally loses the right to "carry" those channels. The result is a blackout for subscribers.

Content providers like Disney use their most valuable, "must-see" programming as leverage. For Disney, this is ESPN and live sports like the NFL, college football, and the NBA.

