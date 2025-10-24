YouTube TV Subscribers Could Say "See You Real Soon" to Disney-Owned Networks

Subscribers of YouTube TV could potentially lose their Disney-owned networks at the end of the month, as Disney and the streamer continue their carriage negotiations close to their blackout deadline.

What’s Happening:

YouTube TV subscribers have been given a warning that they may soon lose access to all Disney-owned channels as carriage negotiations continue.

Disney has been negotiating with the Google-owned streaming platform, asking for the same package flexibility and rates they offer to other partners, while also determining YouTube’s rates to be below market terms.

Now, especially with Disney-Owned ESPN , and Football (college and pro) NBA, and NHL seasons on Disney-Owned ABC , Disney argues that they are a significant draw to the live TV streaming platform.

YouTube TV argues back, saying that if they met Disney’s terms, subscribers would see a price increase.

A YouTube TV spokesperson told The Wrap , “We’ve been working in good faith to negotiate a deal with Disney that pays them fairly for their content on YouTube TV. Unfortunately, Disney is proposing costly economic terms that would raise prices on YouTube TV customers and give our customers fewer choices, while benefiting Disney’s own live TV products – like Hulu + Live TV and, soon, Fubo.”

The rest of the statement says “We invest significantly in our content and expect our partners to pay fair rates that recognize that value. If we don’t reach a fair deal soon, YouTube TV customers will lose access to ESPN and ABC, and all our marquee programming – including the NFL, college football, NBA and NHL seasons – and so much more.”

Should an agreement not be reached, all of Disney’s content will be removed from YouTube TV. Should it be unavailable for an extended period of time, subscribers will receive a $20 credit, though YouTube TV did not specify how long that extended period would need to be.

This isn’t the first time that Disney and YouTube TV have had a carriage dispute. It also happened back in 2021 and led to a 2-day blackout of Disney-owned networks and programming.

Should an agreement not be met, this will happen again after Thursday, October 30th - the deadline for when the contract should be resolved. That will lead to channels like ESPN and ABC going dark.

Disney has removed content over agreement disputes not only with YouTube TV, but DirecTV in 2024, Charter (Spectrum) in 2023, and Dish Network in 2022.