Disney Recording Artist Freya Skye from "Zombies 4" Sells Out First-Ever Solo Acoustic Shows In Minutes

Those who are at least a quarter-century younger than I am are going to have a much better idea of who Freya Skye is, but apparently she is best known for the Disney Channel original movie Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires and the Disney Channel original series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, though she has also provided voices for several video games. And now as a Disney recording artist, Skye will be performing her first-ever solo acoustic shows in three cities during the months of December and January. Unfortunately for those who want to go, all three shows are already sold out.

What's happening:

Disney-signed recording artist Freya Skye from Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires and the Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide area tour has sold out her first-ever solo acoustic shows.

The shows are scheduled for the Grammercy Theatre in New York City on December 11th, El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on December 17th, and Hoxton Hall in London on January 8th.

Freya Skye is the first artist to ever be signed to Disney TV, the Disney-owned Hollywood Records, and Disney Music Publishing simultaneously. She has massive amounts of followers and views on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Spotify, and Snapchat.

A special 7" gold-colored vinyl release of "Gold's Gone" from the Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour will be released on Tuesday, November 11th-- including both the tour version of the song and the original version.

A music video for "Gold's Gone" was also released six months ago, and you can watch it below.

More Freya Skye News: