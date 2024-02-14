English Singer and Actress Freya Skye Signs Simultaneous Record and TV Deals with Disney

English singer and actress Freya Skye has simultaneously locked a recording and television deal with Disney.

What’s Happening:

Everything's coming up Disney for singer and actress Freya Skye, as she simultaneously locks recording and television deals with Disney.

Freya has begun recording music for Hollywood Records, a division of Disney Music Group (DMG), after recently landing a holding deal with Disney Branded Television.

As revealed during the 2024 Television Critics Association winter press tour, Freya is set to star as supernatural character Nova in the upcoming movie ZOMBIES 4 (working title).

(working title). Freya's DMG deal also includes Disney Music Publishing as a songwriter, officially launching her into the multi-hyphenate stratosphere as a singer, songwriter and actress.

What They’re Saying:

Commented Freya: “Signing with Disney is literally everything I’ve ever dreamed of! Disney’s world of shows, films and music is what inspired me to act, sing and write. I’m over the moon!”

“Signing with Disney is literally everything I’ve ever dreamed of! Disney’s world of shows, films and music is what inspired me to act, sing and write. I’m over the moon!” Ken Bunt, President, Disney Music Group: “Freya’s talent and passion for music is undeniable. We are excited to partner with her and Disney Branded Television and look forward to creating many opportunities together.”

“Freya’s talent and passion for music is undeniable. We are excited to partner with her and Disney Branded Television and look forward to creating many opportunities together.” Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television: “From singing and songwriting, to dancing and acting, Freya is a quadruple threat and a rising star. We are so happy to welcome her into our Disney family and collaborate with her and Disney Music Group on ZOMBIES 4 and beyond.”

About Freya Skye: