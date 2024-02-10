“ZOMBIES 4” About to Begin Filming, Cast Revealed

Disney Channel’s ZOMBIES trilogy will become a tetralogy with ZOMBIES 4.

What’s Happening:

Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, announced ZOMBIES 4 today at the TCA

today at the Production will begin next month in New Zealand, with Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim set to reprise their roles as Addison and Zed, Seabrook’s star-crossed zombie/cheerleader couple.

Chandler Kinney and Kylee Russell will return as werewolf Willa and loveable zombie Eliza, respectively.

The franchise’s fourth installment follows Zed and Addison as they embark on a road trip the summer after their first year of college. As adventures unfold, they unexpectedly discover the warring worlds of Sunnyside and Shadyside and come into contact with two new groups of monsters.

Newcomer Freya Skye and Disney Channel star Malachi Barton ( Villains of Valley View ) have been cast in the roles of new characters Nova and Victor, mysterious supernatural strangers whom Zed and Addison encounter during their summer travels.

), and Josh Cagan ( ). Executive Producers include stars Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim, director Paul Hoen, writers David Light and Joseph Raso, plus Jane Fleming (The Quest) and Mark Ordesky (The Lord of the Rings film trilogy). Mahita P. Simpson is a co-executive producer.