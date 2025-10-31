ABC Developing Legal Drama "Roman Law" from Writer Jeremy Svenson
The project is currently under development with 20th Television.
ABC has a new legal drama series in development, Roman Law, hailing from writer Jeremy Svenson.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that ABC is developing Roman Law, a legal drama from writer and executive producer Jeremy Svenson.
- The project is being produced by 20th Television, which will serve as the studio for the show.
- When her father is exposed as a lifelong fraud who’s been practicing law without a license, his once-adoring daughter, who just finished law school to follow in his footsteps, must take over his financially troubled practice to save her family home and keep the man she thought she knew from going to prison.
- Svenson's career started out as a substitute teacher in Los Angeles, before being able to join writers rooms for everything from broadcast to cable to video games.
- Some of the previous shows he's worked on include Good Sam, BH90210 and Rizzoli & Isles.
