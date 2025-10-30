Evan Rachel Wood Joins Ryan Murphy’s Latest FX Series “The Shards”

The series is based off the Brett Easton Ellis novel of the same name.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

Evan Rachel Wood has joined the cast of FX and Ryan Murphy’s latest collaboration The Shards.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Ryan Murphy latest series, The Shards, has found itself a new series regular, casting Evan Rachel Wood. 
  • Details of Wood's role in the series are being kept under wraps at this time.
  • Based on the novel of the same name by Brett Easton Ellis, the series hails from 20th Television and Ryan Murphy Productions. 
  • The prep school thriller was originally released in audiobook before hitting bookstore shelves in 2023. 
  • Taking place in Los Angeles in 1981, the darker coming-of-age also takes some inspiration from Ellis’ life, when his 17-year-old self is in his final year of boarding school at the ritzy Buckley prep school. When a new student named Robert Mallory arrives on campus, the mysterious peer raises eyebrows as his presence aligns perfectly with the activities of a serial killer called The Trawler. 
  • Wood joins a cast that also features Kaia Gerber, Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, Graham Campbell, and Hayes Warner.
  • Wood is perhaps best known for her role in HBO's Westworld and recently put in a fun turn playing Madonna in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. To Disney fans, she's best known as the voice of Elsa's mother in Frozen 2.

More Disney TV News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now