Evan Rachel Wood Joins Ryan Murphy’s Latest FX Series “The Shards”
The series is based off the Brett Easton Ellis novel of the same name.
Evan Rachel Wood has joined the cast of FX and Ryan Murphy’s latest collaboration The Shards.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Ryan Murphy latest series, The Shards, has found itself a new series regular, casting Evan Rachel Wood.
- Details of Wood's role in the series are being kept under wraps at this time.
- Based on the novel of the same name by Brett Easton Ellis, the series hails from 20th Television and Ryan Murphy Productions.
- The prep school thriller was originally released in audiobook before hitting bookstore shelves in 2023.
- Taking place in Los Angeles in 1981, the darker coming-of-age also takes some inspiration from Ellis’ life, when his 17-year-old self is in his final year of boarding school at the ritzy Buckley prep school. When a new student named Robert Mallory arrives on campus, the mysterious peer raises eyebrows as his presence aligns perfectly with the activities of a serial killer called The Trawler.
- Wood joins a cast that also features Kaia Gerber, Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, Graham Campbell, and Hayes Warner.
- Wood is perhaps best known for her role in HBO's Westworld and recently put in a fun turn playing Madonna in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. To Disney fans, she's best known as the voice of Elsa's mother in Frozen 2.
More Disney TV News:
- Hulu has given a pilot order to a project titled Southern Bastards, based on the graphic novel series of the same name.
- FX's hilarious new comedy series Adults has been renewed for a second season.
- Hulu's revival of King of the Hill has scored a two season renewal, with the popular animated series set to continue through Season 17.
- Release details and new images from the upcoming Doctor Who spin-off The War Between the Land and the Sea have been shared – the final Disney+ co-production.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now