Air Mickey: Dunk the Halls Will Return Christmas Day for Another NBA / Disney Mashup Game
Ain't no rule says a mouse and his pals can't play basketball for a second time!
Mickey Mouse will be spending Christmas Day on the court again, with Dunk the Halls returning this year.
What's Happening:
- At the ESPN Edge Innovation Conference today, it was revealed that Dunk the Halls will be returning for a second year on Christmas Day next month.
- Held for the first time in 2024, and airing on Disney+, ESPN2 and ESPN+, the first Dunk the Halls NBA game consisted of a special alt-cast of a live game between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks - except this version took place on a digital recreation of Main Street U.S.A., with the likes of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Pluto joining in on the yuletide basketball fun.
- In his review of Dunk the Halls 2024 for Laughing Place, Ben Breitbart felt that the first attempt at the event was a lot of fun, despite some expected technical glitches. He wrote, "I was impressed that the ESPN team didn’t just create a virtual alt-cast and rest on their laurels. They put thought into elements of the broadcast including fun graphics, basketball explainers, and alternating Disney and NBA trivia."
- It wasn't announced yet if there would be any changes to the format, such as the setting, nor which game would be getting the Dunk the Halls treatment this time. The aforementioned intrepid Ben Breitbart does think the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks game scheduled for Christmas Day, which is being held at Madison Square Garden at 9:00am, is a decent possibility. Could the Knicks be returning to the Disney/NBA animated alt-verse!?
- You can check out more from the ESPN Edge Innovation Conference in our Live Blog from the event.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com