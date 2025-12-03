Celebrate Victory Over Cancer: ESPN V Week 2025 Key Dates & Programming

Tune in across ESPN networks and platforms to support cancer research with events, documentaries, and exclusive merchandise.

Every year, sports fans rally behind more than the game, they rally behind each other. As V Week returns, ESPN is once again turning its global stage into a force for hope, healing, and lifesaving progress.

What’s Happening:

ESPN’s 19th Annual V Week for Cancer Research, presented for the first time ever by Principal Financial Group, kicks off on Giving Tuesday, December 2, and runs through Sunday, December 14.

The network will use its unmatched reach across TV, radio, digital, and streaming platforms to raise awareness and inspire donations for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the organization founded by legendary coach and broadcaster Jim Valvano.

This year comes with a powerful new boost: a $1 million match challenge from Principal and the Principal Foundation, doubling the impact of every donation throughout V Week.

With 100% of all funds raised going directly to cancer research and more than $264 million raised to date ESPN aims to make an even bigger impact in the fight against cancer.

“Fans, athletes, coaches and families fuel our efforts,” said Kevin Martinez, ESPN’s Vice President of Corporate Citizenship. “Together with the V Foundation, ESPN is proud to bring the sports community together to accelerate breakthroughs in cancer research.”

Clark Kinlin, Interim CEO of the V Foundation, added: “This year, every donation will count toward the $1 million match challenge. Giving Tuesday and V Week are truly special—they show how sports can help change the world.”

For the first time in V Week history, ESPN is partnering with a presenting sponsor. Principal is bringing significant momentum through its Move to Make a Difference employee challenge, where staff logged over a million miles to unlock a $1 million donation for the V Foundation.

ESPN’s NFL Live team showcased custom V Foundation cleats worn during the Monday Night Football broadcast on December 1.

Additional V-inspired footwear will be worn by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo and Vikings coach Brian Angelichio.

The cleats will be auctioned at the V Foundation’s Boo-Yah Gala, benefiting the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund.

Fans can join the fight through a variety of initiatives throughout the 2025 V Week including but not limited to: NFL My Cause My Cleats (Weeks 13 & 14): ESPN’s NFL Live team will showcase custom V Foundation cleats worn during the Monday Night Football broadcast on Dec. 1. Additional V-inspired footwear will be worn by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo and Vikings coach Brian Angelichio. NFL My Cause My Cleats (Weeks 13 & 14) – Dec. 1: ESPN’s NFL Live team will showcase custom V Foundation cleats worn during Monday Night Football. Additional V-inspired footwear will be worn by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo and Minnesota Vikings coach Brian Angelichio. Giving Tuesday – Dec. 2: V Week opens with a network-wide call to action. Radio, simulcasts, and ESPN programming throughout the day will highlight stories of hope, the importance of research, and ways to donate. The ESPN Roadblock – Dec. 3: A 15-minute simulcast across nearly every ESPN network pays tribute to Jim Valvano’s legacy and commemorates 10 years since Stuart Scott’s iconic ESPYS speech. Men’s Jimmy V Classic – Dec. 9 (Madison Square Garden): Doubleheader on ESPN: Clemson vs. BYU – 6:30 p.m. ET and Florida vs. UConn – 9:00 p.m. ET. ESPN will also debut a merchandise line honoring Jim Valvano and Stuart Scott, with 100% of royalties donated to the V Foundation. Boo-Yah Gala – Dec. 9–10 (New York City): Signature event honoring Stuart Scott, featuring funds supporting racial equity–driven cancer research, Introduction of the inaugural Stuart Scott IMPACT Award, honoring Pro Football Hall of Famer and cancer thriver Randy Moss, Debut of ESPN’s 30 for 30 “Boo-Yah: A Portrait of Stuart Scott”. To date, the Stuart Scott Fund has awarded $22.5 million in grants to 64 researchers nationwide. “Boo-Yah: A Portrait of Stuart Scott” – Dec. 10: Premiere of the latest ESPN 30 for 30 at 9 p.m. ET, profiling the trailblazing anchor who redefined sports broadcasting and inspired millions during his battle with cancer. Women’s Jimmy V Classic – Dec. 10: Iowa vs. Iowa State – 7 p.m. ET on ESPN UFC Fight Like Hell Night – Dec. 13: UFC coverage highlights Stuart Scott’s legacy with storytelling, tributes, and calls to action. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and continues at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.



Fans can join the fight by: Donate directly Participate in auctions and events Purchase Jimmy V merchandise Share V Week messaging on social media Tune in to V Week programming across all ESPN platforms



More ESPN News: