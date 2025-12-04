"Camp Rock 3" Teaser: Jonas Brothers Return to Camp Rock in 2026 with New Generation of Campers
The iconic story continues in summer 2026 as Connect 3 reunites at Camp Rock, bringing music, drama, and nostalgia for a new generation of fans.
The wait is officially over! Disney just dropped the first Camp Rock 3 teaser, and of course, the Jonas Brothers are back at Camp Rock, where it all started.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has lit up the internet today with the long-anticipated reveal of the first teaser for Camp Rock 3, arriving on Disney+ and Disney Channel in Summer 2026.
- Fans finally got their first look at the Jonas Brothers’ return as Connect 3, plus the brand-new generation of campers ready to redefine the iconic musical franchise for a whole new era.
- With drama, music, and nostalgia colliding, this third installment proves Camp Rock is stepping back into the spotlight louder than ever.
- Set years after the events of the original films, the story picks up when Connect 3 unexpectedly loses their opening act for a major reunion tour. With the clock ticking, the brothers return to their roots, Camp Rock, hoping to find the next rising pop star in time to keep the tour alive.
- What they discover instead is a camp buzzing with talent, tension, and unpolished potential. As the campers compete for the once-in-a-lifetime chance to open for their favorite band, friendships are challenged, rivalries ignite, and unexpected alliances form. From emotional breakthroughs to spark-flying romances, the summer takes the campers and the Gray brothers on a journey they never saw coming.
- Camp Rock 3 introduces a stacked ensemble of newcomers:
- Liamani Segura as Sage - bold, driven, and determined to make her mark.
- Hudson Stone as Desi - Sage’s easygoing brother with a natural musical instinct.
- Malachi Barton as Fletch - the camp’s resident bad boy with big talent and bigger walls.
- Lumi Pollack as Rosie - a cello prodigy bringing classical flair to Camp Rock’s chaos.
- Casey Trotter as Cliff - a drummer who refuses to march to anyone else’s beat.
- Brooklynn Pitts as Callie - choreo queen and show-stealer in the making.
- Ava Jean as Madison - an intimidating influencer who knows how to command a spotlight.
- Sherry Cola joins as Lark - adding comedic and heartfelt energy to the camp lineup.
- They’ll share the screen with returning favorites Joe Jonas (Shane Gray), Nick Jonas (Nate Gray), Kevin Jonas (Jason Gray), and Maria Canals-Barrera (Connie).
- The film is directed by Veronica Rodriguez (The Slumber Party) and written by Eydie Faye, reuniting the duo behind Disney’s recent teen-movie successes.
- The movie comes from Disney Branded Television and features choreography by the legendary Jamal Sims, promising show-stopping group numbers and instantly iconic dance breaks.
- Executive producers include Tim Federle, the Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Betsy Sullenger, Spencer Berman, Gary Marsh, and a special thanks to Alan Sacks for his foundational work on the iconic franchise.
- The original Camp Rock (2008) and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010) remain two of Disney Channel’s most successful original movies of all time — both topping cable movie ratings in their debut years. With chart-topping soundtracks and meme-worthy musical numbers that still dominate TikTok more than 15 years later, the franchise remains a cultural staple.
- Camp Rock 3 looks ready to deliver that same alchemy of music, heart, and teen-summer magic with a new generation poised to step into the spotlight.
