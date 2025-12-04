"Camp Rock 3" Teaser: Jonas Brothers Return to Camp Rock in 2026 with New Generation of Campers

The iconic story continues in summer 2026 as Connect 3 reunites at Camp Rock, bringing music, drama, and nostalgia for a new generation of fans.

The wait is officially over! Disney just dropped the first Camp Rock 3 teaser, and of course, the Jonas Brothers are back at Camp Rock, where it all started.

What’s Happening:

Disney has lit up the internet today with the long-anticipated reveal of the first teaser for Camp Rock 3, arriving on Disney+ and Disney Channel in Summer 2026.

Fans finally got their first look at the Jonas Brothers’ return as Connect 3, plus the brand-new generation of campers ready to redefine the iconic musical franchise for a whole new era.

With drama, music, and nostalgia colliding, this third installment proves Camp Rock is stepping back into the spotlight louder than ever.

Set years after the events of the original films, the story picks up when Connect 3 unexpectedly loses their opening act for a major reunion tour. With the clock ticking, the brothers return to their roots, Camp Rock, hoping to find the next rising pop star in time to keep the tour alive.

What they discover instead is a camp buzzing with talent, tension, and unpolished potential. As the campers compete for the once-in-a-lifetime chance to open for their favorite band, friendships are challenged, rivalries ignite, and unexpected alliances form. From emotional breakthroughs to spark-flying romances, the summer takes the campers and the Gray brothers on a journey they never saw coming.

Camp Rock 3 introduces a stacked ensemble of newcomers: Liamani Segura as Sage - bold, driven, and determined to make her mark. Hudson Stone as Desi - Sage’s easygoing brother with a natural musical instinct. Malachi Barton as Fletch - the camp’s resident bad boy with big talent and bigger walls. Lumi Pollack as Rosie - a cello prodigy bringing classical flair to Camp Rock’s chaos. Casey Trotter as Cliff - a drummer who refuses to march to anyone else’s beat. Brooklynn Pitts as Callie - choreo queen and show-stealer in the making. Ava Jean as Madison - an intimidating influencer who knows how to command a spotlight. Sherry Cola joins as Lark - adding comedic and heartfelt energy to the camp lineup.

They’ll share the screen with returning favorites Joe Jonas (Shane Gray), Nick Jonas (Nate Gray), Kevin Jonas (Jason Gray), and Maria Canals-Barrera (Connie).

The film is directed by Veronica Rodriguez (The Slumber Party) and written by Eydie Faye, reuniting the duo behind Disney’s recent teen-movie successes.

The movie comes from Disney Branded Television and features choreography by the legendary Jamal Sims, promising show-stopping group numbers and instantly iconic dance breaks.

Executive producers include Tim Federle, the Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Betsy Sullenger, Spencer Berman, Gary Marsh, and a special thanks to Alan Sacks for his foundational work on the iconic franchise.

The original Camp Rock (2008) and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010) remain two of Disney Channel’s most successful original movies of all time — both topping cable movie ratings in their debut years. With chart-topping soundtracks and meme-worthy musical numbers that still dominate TikTok more than 15 years later, the franchise remains a cultural staple.

Camp Rock 3 looks ready to deliver that same alchemy of music, heart, and teen-summer magic with a new generation poised to step into the spotlight.

