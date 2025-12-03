Disney Animation's "Hexed" Gets Thanksgiving Week 2026 Release Date

Not much is known about the next project from Walt Disney Animation Studios just yet.

We now have a specific release date for Walt Disney Animation Studios' mysterious 2026 project – Hexed.

What's Happening:

  • First announced earlier this year at Destination D23, we initially knew that Disney's next animated feature, Hexed, would be released in November 2026.
  • We now know that the film will be released specifically on November 25th, 2026 – taking the same Thanksgiving weekend slot that brought much success to Zootopia 2 this year.
  • The film's release date will be a good test of if an original property can have anywhere near the same amount of success that Zootopia 2 and Moana 2 did in the same slot.
  • The initial details shared at Destination D23 describe the film as an all-new original film that follows a teenage oddball and his mom, who discover his weirdness is actually hidden magic, transporting them to a world where magic can run free.
  • The feature is directed by Josie Trinidad and Jason Hand, with Roy Conli and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster-Jones producing.
  • Trinidad has been a storyboard artist at Walt Disney Animation Studios and made her directorial debut with Zootopia+ on Disney+. Hand directed last year’s Moana 2.

More Disney Movie News: