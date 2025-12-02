Third Time's Still the Charm: "Avatar: Fire and Ash" and Pandora Burn Brighter Than Ever Before as First Reactions Pour In

As early screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash begin showing around the world, first reactions to the expected blockbuster are rolling in. Read more to find out what people are saying about the third entry into James Cameron’s Avatar series.

We are less than three weeks away from the third entry in Avatar. Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is set to hit theaters on December 19th, 2026, follows up 2023’s Avatar: The Way of Water. In Avatar: Fire and Ash, one year after the death of their son Neteyam, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their Na’vi family work to rebuild their lives. Their peace is disrupted when they encounter the Ash People, a fierce volcano-dwelling Na’vi tribe led by Varang (Oona Chaplin). As tensions rise, alliances shift and the story explores grief, vengeance, and cultural conflict on Pandora. Returning characters include Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) and Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), as Jake’s family fights to protect their home and honor their past.

Early showings of the out-of-this-world epic have begun, and fans are weighing in on the new film. Is the new film a warranted entry into the cultural phenomenon? Let’s find out!

Firstly, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the new film, which we feel is the best entry into the series yet! With powerful characters and storytelling, Pandora continues to awe.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is the best one yet with performances and storytelling as lush as Pandora itself. pic.twitter.com/FM4ICP93hF — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) December 2, 2025

Others are clearly feeling the same, as MOVIEDEATHS is giving the film rave reviews, even touting James Cameron as the “greatest living director.” He highlights the film’s spectacle and emotional draw.

With #AvatarFireAndAsh, James Cameron once again shows why he’s the greatest living director, pushing the saga into its most intense and violent chapter yet. He delivers action set pieces that leave you in awe, while also tugging at your heartstrings through the family’s journey.… pic.twitter.com/pOSbMaKHRO — MOVIEDEATHS (@MOVIEDEATHBLOWS) December 2, 2025

The Awards Garage continues that sentiment, sharing the film’s VFX are the most “striking” he’s ever seen.

#AvatarFireAndAsh is the best one yet. JC is the goat. I've never seen VFX work more striking in my life. No recognizable fx, all seems tangible & practical. Story soars too w/ action sequences that rival some of cinema's finest. Also, Miley we're getting you that #Oscar nom. pic.twitter.com/xRGge29pkF — The Awards Garage (@TheAwardsGarage) December 2, 2025

Nick Spake moves past the obvious draw of the Avatar series, sharing that beyond the otherworldly visuals lies the most “thematically interesting” entry.

#AvatarFireandAsh is naturally another visual spectacle with motion capture that’s never looked more expressive, but it’s also the most thematically interesting of the films thus far, exploring grief, religion, and ethical dilemmas with different shades of grey (or I guess blue). pic.twitter.com/NsWIQcYReG — Nick Spake (Cartoon Contender) (@NSpake) December 2, 2025

On a more critical note, Wendy Lee Szandy shared beyond the visual “feast,” Avatar: Fire and Ash felt like it wasn’t paced well. However, she still felt the movie was entertaining, albeit long.

#AvatarFireandAsh is certainly a feast for the eyes. Very action packed! Enjoyed the new character - Oona Chaplin is so fun to watch as Varang. I wanted more from her. While it’s great to see the story continue, it felt repetitive at times - things we’ve already seen previously — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) December 2, 2025

Pacing felt unbalanced due to a certain story arc that felt like a side quest rather than a part of the full story.

Overall, I enjoyed it, was entertained but felt the run time was a tad too long #avatarfireandAsh — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) December 2, 2025

Eric Hardman also arrived with a more critical eye, stating the film struggles with repetition from previous entries. Hardman does agree Fire and Ash arrives with more thematic strength and violence, which he enjoyed.

I’m more mixed on #AvatarFireAndAsh than I was hoping to be. A visual all timer with pitch perfect staging, that often stumbles through character arc retreads and rehashed plot points. More violent and thematic than the others which is its greatest strength. Wish I’d loved it. pic.twitter.com/QUCbTiiLZE — Eric Hardman (@erichardman01) December 2, 2025

Ryan McQuade on the other hand feels like James Cameron has outdone himself. Describing the film as “darker” and more emotional than the first two, McQuade highlights the bolder entry into the series.

James Cameron has raised the bar again with #AvatarFireAndAsh, a darker installment than the previous two but packs an emotional punch like few other blockbuster filmmakers can. Visually stunning, logically insane, bold in almost every way. A mesmerizing sci-fi, war spectacle! pic.twitter.com/tVBXTCgcpN — Ryan McQuade (@ryanmcquade77) December 2, 2025

In a similar criticism to previous entries, Jakob Kolness points out the potentially “overwhelming” runtime of Fire and Ash. But, regardless of that criticism, Kolness cannot deny the film’s undeniable draw and wow-factor that Cameron is known for.

#AvatarFireAndAsh is an overwhelming and exhausting amount of movie that may test the patience of its audience, but the cinematic wow factor is still undeniable. Breathtaking, explosive sequences that remind you nobody does blockbuster filmmaking better. pic.twitter.com/VgZo6KIMhi — Jakob Kolness (@JakobKolness) December 2, 2025

Courtney Howard echoes Kolness’ sentiment about Cameron’s undeniable talent. Going beyond that, Howard boldly states this film is what movie theaters are all about, combining spectacle with an emotional impact that immerses audiences beyond a story. She also highlights the new character Varang.

#AvatarFireAndAsh: 3 films in, James Cameron still has the sauce, making the epic spectacular feel emotionally impactful. A glorious saga. Bold, brilliant & awesome in every way, this is what movie theaters were built for. Payakan is still my fave, but Varang is the MVP. pic.twitter.com/zs1BjCTYmZ — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) December 2, 2025

Sean Tajipour also found himself thrown into the beauty of Pandora, agreeing with Howard about why films like Fire and Ash are integral to movie theaters. While not a “superfan” of the series, Tajipour was blown away by Cameron’s continued ability to push the boundaries of cinema.

I may not be the biggest Avatar superfan, but #AvatarFireAndAsh proves once again that James Cameron can and will always deliver the ultimate cinematic spectacle, pushing visuals and emotion to new heights and redefining what a true blockbuster feels like. It’s bold, immersive,… pic.twitter.com/4P661ymvL5 — Sean Tajipour (@Seantaj) December 2, 2025

In comparison to the other films, Nick van Dinther declares the film as “the most complete” in the series. While the world has now been built, van Dinther welcomes a refocus on the characters in the Avatar franchise.

With mesmerizing visuals & increased depth in its storytelling, AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH is the most complete film of the franchise. The world has been built & now the focus has turned to the emotional investment in these characters. A welcome change. #AvatarFireAndAsh pic.twitter.com/xnSTEZN2Za — Nick van Dinther (@nickvandinther) December 2, 2025

It’s looking like Disney and James Cameron have a bonafide hit on their hands with Avatar: Fire and Ash. While the film is facing a small amount of criticism, many of which echo that of previous entries, Avatar and the unforgettable world of Pandora continue to shine through to audiences.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to hit theaters on December 19th, 2025. And do yourself a favor and see this film in the best quality, largest screen you can.

Tickets for Avatar: Fire and Ash are on sale now! You can also check out the amazing collectibles set to hit theaters alongside the film.

