Third Time's Still the Charm: "Avatar: Fire and Ash" and Pandora Burn Brighter Than Ever Before as First Reactions Pour In
As early screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash begin showing around the world, first reactions to the expected blockbuster are rolling in. Read more to find out what people are saying about the third entry into James Cameron’s Avatar series.
We are less than three weeks away from the third entry in Avatar. Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is set to hit theaters on December 19th, 2026, follows up 2023’s Avatar: The Way of Water. In Avatar: Fire and Ash, one year after the death of their son Neteyam, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their Na’vi family work to rebuild their lives. Their peace is disrupted when they encounter the Ash People, a fierce volcano-dwelling Na’vi tribe led by Varang (Oona Chaplin). As tensions rise, alliances shift and the story explores grief, vengeance, and cultural conflict on Pandora. Returning characters include Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) and Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), as Jake’s family fights to protect their home and honor their past.
Early showings of the out-of-this-world epic have begun, and fans are weighing in on the new film. Is the new film a warranted entry into the cultural phenomenon? Let’s find out!
Firstly, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the new film, which we feel is the best entry into the series yet! With powerful characters and storytelling, Pandora continues to awe.
Others are clearly feeling the same, as MOVIEDEATHS is giving the film rave reviews, even touting James Cameron as the “greatest living director.” He highlights the film’s spectacle and emotional draw.
The Awards Garage continues that sentiment, sharing the film’s VFX are the most “striking” he’s ever seen.
Nick Spake moves past the obvious draw of the Avatar series, sharing that beyond the otherworldly visuals lies the most “thematically interesting” entry.
On a more critical note, Wendy Lee Szandy shared beyond the visual “feast,” Avatar: Fire and Ash felt like it wasn’t paced well. However, she still felt the movie was entertaining, albeit long.
Eric Hardman also arrived with a more critical eye, stating the film struggles with repetition from previous entries. Hardman does agree Fire and Ash arrives with more thematic strength and violence, which he enjoyed.
Ryan McQuade on the other hand feels like James Cameron has outdone himself. Describing the film as “darker” and more emotional than the first two, McQuade highlights the bolder entry into the series.
In a similar criticism to previous entries, Jakob Kolness points out the potentially “overwhelming” runtime of Fire and Ash. But, regardless of that criticism, Kolness cannot deny the film’s undeniable draw and wow-factor that Cameron is known for.
Courtney Howard echoes Kolness’ sentiment about Cameron’s undeniable talent. Going beyond that, Howard boldly states this film is what movie theaters are all about, combining spectacle with an emotional impact that immerses audiences beyond a story. She also highlights the new character Varang.
Sean Tajipour also found himself thrown into the beauty of Pandora, agreeing with Howard about why films like Fire and Ash are integral to movie theaters. While not a “superfan” of the series, Tajipour was blown away by Cameron’s continued ability to push the boundaries of cinema.
In comparison to the other films, Nick van Dinther declares the film as “the most complete” in the series. While the world has now been built, van Dinther welcomes a refocus on the characters in the Avatar franchise.
It’s looking like Disney and James Cameron have a bonafide hit on their hands with Avatar: Fire and Ash. While the film is facing a small amount of criticism, many of which echo that of previous entries, Avatar and the unforgettable world of Pandora continue to shine through to audiences.
Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to hit theaters on December 19th, 2025. And do yourself a favor and see this film in the best quality, largest screen you can.
