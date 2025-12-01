Dive Into the Sound of Pandora: "Avatar: Fire and Ash" Soundtrack Announced

With over three hours of new music, the "Fire and Ash" soundtrack expands Pandora’s sonic universe with bold themes and groundbreaking soundscapes.

Pandora is calling. As Avatar: Fire and Ash prepares to blaze onto the big screen, Hollywood Records and 20th Century Studios are igniting the excitement with a soundtrack as sweeping, emotional, and otherworldly as the film itself. With 37 tracks of breathtaking orchestration, new musical frontiers, and a powerful original song featuring Miley Cyrus, this is Avatar like you’ve never heard it before.









What’s Happening:

The Avatar franchise has always redefined what’s possible in cinema, and its music is no exception. Now, fans can immerse themselves even deeper into Pandora with the release of the Avatar: Fire and Ash (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), a monumental musical achievement from GRAMMY-winning composer Simon Franglen.

Featuring more than three hours of original music, the soundtrack expands the sonic language of Pandora with bold new themes, intricate textures, and pioneering electronic elements that push the franchise’s soundscape in thrilling directions.

Accompanying the score is the emotional, ethereal original song “Dream As One,” performed by Miley Cyrus, blending her unmistakable vocals with the film’s signature sense of wonder and connection.

Having previously composed the acclaimed score for Avatar: The Way of Water, a soundtrack that earned him the 2023 World Soundtrack Award and surpassed 750 million streams worldwide, Franglen continues to craft a musical universe that matches the scale, emotion, and artistry of James Cameron’s epic storytelling.

In Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron brings viewers back to the lush, perilous world of Pandora for an all-new chapter in the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family. The film features an all-star ensemble including Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Oona Chaplin, and many more, with a screenplay by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver.

As the narrative deepens and the stakes rise, Franglen’s score serves as the emotional and sonic backbone of the film’s most powerful moments—from intimate family beats to soaring, battle-charged sequences.

With 37 tracks, the Fire and Ash soundtrack is a full-scale musical odyssey. The track list includes: Dream As One (featuring Miley Cyrus) 2. Brothers 3. Mourning 4. You Still Have This Family 5. The Windtraders 6. Caravan At Night 7. Mangkwan Attack 8. Forest Chase 9. Miracle 10. How Do You Still Live 11. Family Reunited 12. Exiled 13. You Said You Could Protect Us 14. I Can Be Your Guide 15. The Ash Camp 16. I Am The Fire 17. Find The Girl 18. The Beach 19. Mission Accomplished 20. Lo'ak 21. The Deep Ones 22. I Am Your Father 23. Disguise And Escape 24. Protest Noted 25. Sacrifice 26. Tulkun Council 27. Preparing For Attack 28. Marshalling Forces 29. I Call Upon The Warrior Mother 30. Wounded 31. You Will Protect Her 32. Herding Tulkun 33. Settling the Score 34. Leave My Mother Alone 35. Flux Devil 36. The Light Always Returns 37. The Future And the Past (featuring Zoe Saldaña)

The Avatar: Fire and Ash (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is available for pre-order now, the soundtrack arrives on vinyl January 30, 2026, promising a collector’s edition experience worthy of even the most devoted Avatar fans.





What They’re Saying:

Simon Franglen, Composer “Looking back at the 1900 pages of score I wrote for Avatar: Fire and Ash, it has undoubtedly been the most challenging project I’ve ever worked on,” “The sheer scale of this film has demanded everything from six-minute operatic epics to the creation of instruments for another planet.” “I’ve always believed in the power of music—and themes—to be the heartbeat of a film, I hope that comes through when you listen.”



