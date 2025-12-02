Searchlight Pictures Reveals First Look at Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

Samara Weaving and Kathryn Newton team up in the first images for the anticipated horror sequel.

Searchlight Pictures has officially unveiled the first look at the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 sleeper hit, releasing a series of images that promise another deadly game of hide and seek.

Searchlight Pictures took to social media to share seven exclusive stills from Ready or Not 2: Here I Come.

The photos confirm the return of Samara Weaving as Grace, the resilient bride who survived the Le Domas family’s satanic ritual in the first film.

This time, however, she is not alone. The images prominently feature Kathryn Newton, known for her roles in Freaky and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, running alongside Weaving in what appears to be a desperate escape across a manicured estate.

Other stills introduce a new ensemble cast, including a sharp-suited Elijah Wood, who seems to fit right into the eerie atmosphere of high-society horror.

The images tease a variety of settings, ranging from the exterior of a new mansion to a sterile office environment where Weaving and Newton are seen hiding under a desk, suggesting the game has expanded beyond a single house.

While specific plot details remain under wraps, the subtitle Here I Come suggests that the hunters are once again on the prowl.

The first film ended with the explosive demise of the Le Domas clan, but the lore established that other rich families made similar deals with Mr. Le Bail.

The pairing of Samara Weaving and Kathryn Newton marks a significant moment for modern horror fans.

Both actors have established themselves as prominent figures in the genre, often referred to as "Scream Queens" for their ability to balance intense terror with dark comedy. Weaving received critical acclaim for her turn in the original Ready or Not and Scream VI, while Newton garnered praise for her performance in the body-swap slasher Freaky and Lisa Frankenstein.

