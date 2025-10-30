Award Season Submissions: Searchlight Submits "The Testamnet of Ann Lee" to The Golden Globes for Musical or Comedy Categories

The film debuted back in September at the Venice International Film Festival.

Searchlight Pictures’ The Testament of Ann Lee, which hits theaters this December, has submitted to compete in the musical or comedy categories at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Variety is exclusively reporting that Searchlight Pictures has submitted their upcoming musical drama The Testament of Ann Lee for the upcoming Golden Globes.

The 18th-century historical film starring Amanda Seyfried will compete in the musical or comedy categories.

Originally debuting on September 1st at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, The Testament of Ann Lee was met with acclaim from both critics and festival goers.

The film is widely regarded as Mona Fastvold’s most ambitious project yet, offering a music-infused exploration of faith, isolation, and female empowerment.

The ensemble cast features Amanda Seyfried, Lewis Pullman, Thomasin McKenzie, Stacy Martin, Christopher Abbott, and Tim Blake Nelson.

This category placement is meant to spotlight the film’s unique musical elements and themes.

Fastvold and her co-writer/co-producer Brady Corbet had an impressive award season last year with The Brutalist, which earned 10 nominations and 3 wins at the Academy Awards.

The film also earned Golden Globe wins for best motion picture (drama), director (Corbet), and actor (Adrien Brody).

Additionally, the film is confirmed to have submitted two original songs for consideration.

Alongside composer Daniel Blumberg, Fastvold set out to create songs inspired by Shaker hymns.

The two tracks submitted were “Clothed by the Sun” and “John’s Running Song,” which were both penned and performed by Blumberg.

Seyfried, who is a Golden Globe, Emmy, and SAG Award winner, is set to be in the running for best actress, as her performance is described by many as a career-best.

She was already recognized at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival with the Vanguard Award for her performance.

The film is also expected to be submitted to the Oscars, which could land another historical lineup for the best actress category.

Last year was only the second time two nominees in the category hailed from musicals, which happened first in the 1960s with Julie Andrews and Debbie Reynolds for Mary Poppins and The Unsinkable Molly Brown.

Seyfried is expected to be on the shortlist alongside Cynthia Erivo for the prestigious category, which would mark the third time this has happened just a year after the second.

The Testament of Ann Lee will hit theaters on December 25th with a limited release.

