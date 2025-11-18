Will Arnett Tries to Become a Stand-Up Comic in the Newest Trailer for Searchlight's "Is This Thing On?"
Laura Dern also stars in the latest film directed by Bradley Cooper.
A new trailer and a trio of posters have been released for Is This Thing On?, the newest film directed by Bradley Cooper.
What's Happening:
- A new trailer for Seachlight Pictures' Is This Thing On? has been released, giving a better look at what to expect from the comedy-drama starring Will Arnett and Laura Dern.
- In the film, Arnett's middle-aged Alex impulsively begins doing standup comedy, in the wake of a separation from his wife, Tess (Dern).
- This is the third film directed by Cooper, following A Star is Born and Maestro, but the first he's not starring in, though he does have a supporting role as a friend of Alex and Tess.
- Surprisingly, for a smaller, character-driven movie of this sort, there are also three different new posters for Is Thing Thing On? being release simultaneously - that's right, they even did individual character posters for the two leads like this was an MCU or Star Wars movie!
- With a cast that also includes Andra Day, Amy Sedaris, Sean Hayes, Christine Ebersole, Ciarán Hinds, Scott Icenogle as Geoffrey, Chloe Radcliffe, Jordan Jensen, and Peyton Manning (!), Is This Thing On? opens in theaters on December 19th.
