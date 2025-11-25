Blu-ray Review: "The Roses" — Olivia Colman & Benedict Cumberbatch Shine in a Wickedly Funny Update

Jay Roach’s remake of The War of the Roses fights its way into your home video collection with Searchlight Pictures’ Blu-Ray release. Starring Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch, joined by an all-star ensemble, The Roses is a winning reimagining of a classic book and film, a dark comedy about a divorce gone wrong. This release brings the film home with impressive video and audio quality, plus a small assortment of bonus features.

The Roses follows Theo (Cumberbatch) and Ivy (Colman), a once-ideal London couple who chase the American dream and build a life together on the California coast. Over the years, their marriage quietly shifts as Ivy’s culinary ambitions finally take off just as Theo’s architecture career falters, flipping the balance of power in their household. What begins as a relatable story about ambition, parenting, and partnership slowly unravels into a sharply observed dark comedy about two people who love each other — but may no longer like each other — as simmering resentments boil over inside the dream home they built together.

With a supporting cast that includes SNL alums Kate McKinnon and Andy Samberg, plus a brief cameo by Allison Janney, The Roses takes everything that worked about the original while making it fresh for a new audience. The Blu-Ray release gives a brief look behind the scenes at the impressive production design, while also giving fans the chance to own the film forever on disc.

Bonus Features

A House To Fight For (6:55) – A behind-the-front-door look at the epicenter of both beauty and acrimony. See the construction of the Roses’ home, hear from the designer and the filmmakers on their vision, and discover the actors’ wish to take everything from the house home with them.

Gag Reel (1:55) – The cast goofs of and flubs on set in this funny montage.

The Roses: An Inside Look (2:33) – Hear from the cast and filmmakers about making The Roses. Learn about the actors’ connection and chemistry, and join the grounded, satirical, British, wry wit that only Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch can pull off.

Comedy Gold (1:46) – This cast is stacked with comedy talent bringing Tony McNamara’s witty dialogue to life with Jay Roach directing. Even Olivia Colman had to ask about this special cast, “How the F did we get them?”

Video

The Roses looks excellent on Blu-ray, offering a clean and polished presentation that highlights the film’s striking production design. The image is crisp throughout, with plenty of fine detail visible in costumes, décor, and the lived-in textures of the Roses’ cliffside home. Colors appear natural and balanced, and the movie generally maintains a strong sense of depth. The only softer moments come from the occasional effects shots of the ocean outside the house, where the background doesn’t look quite as convincing. Otherwise, this is a sharp, attractive transfer that serves the film well.

Audio

The included 5.1 audio mix isn’t designed to shake the room, but it gets the job done with clarity and consistency. Dialogue comes through cleanly, and the surround channels are used enough to give a sense of space, especially in scenes set outdoors or during music-driven moments. While it’s not a showpiece track, it supports the film smoothly and never distracts from the story. The disc also includes a stereo descriptive audio track, plus 5.1 mixes in French (European and Quebec), Spanish, Castilian, German, and Italian.

Packaging & Design

The Roses comes home in standard Blu-Ray packaging, and the initial pressing includes a glossy slipcover. In lieu of disc art, Searchlight has opted for a white disc with red text. The only insert is a digital copy code, redeemable through Movies Anywhere. The menu features a static image of the film’s poster set to score.

Final Thoughts

The Roses stands as a smart, stylish update of a dark-comedy classic, anchored by stellar performances and a sharp script. Searchlight’s Blu-ray doesn’t overload on extras, but the strong video and audio presentation — paired with a handful of light but charming bonuses — makes this a solid addition for fans of the film, Jay Roach’s work, or anyone who appreciates a well-crafted battle of the exes. It’s a release that does exactly what it needs to: preserve a great film and present it cleanly for home viewers.

