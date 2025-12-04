"Home Alone" 35th Anniversary Celebration Includes Real Life Little Nero's Pizza and a Massive Gingerbread House

Home Alone just reached its 35th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, Disney+ is celebrating in several ways throughout December.

What's Happening:

ade from 5,700 pounds of all-purpose flour and over 4,200 eggs, and will be constructed out of 4,400 gingerbread brick tiles and 800 roof tiles, held together with 20 gallons of edible glue and finished with 20 pounds of fondant.

Home Alone 35th anniversary tie-ins include a partnership with Prince St. Pizza. From December 10 to 17, locations nationwide will feature pizza boxes from the fictional Little Nero’s, Kevin McCallister's pizza place of choice in Home Alone, plus updated menus and collectible packaging, with pizzerias in Chicago and Toronto incorporating Little Nero’s decor and branded elements.

Weather dependent, the gingerbread house is intended to be open for public viewings on the evenings of December 18 and 19 at Hollywood and Vine in Los Angeles, California. Visitors are encouraged to donate a new, unwrapped toy to Toys for Tots in person while visiting the gingerbread house.

The Studio City Prince St. Pizza location in Los Angeles will receive a full interior-and-exterior makeover and the Little Nero’s delivery car parked outside for a photo op. Prince St. Pizza will also temporarily rename its classic cheese pizza “The Lovely Cheese Pizza.”

Meanwhile, Disney+ and CLEAR will have a special “No Kevin Left Behind” airport activation between December 17 and 21. At nine major airports across the United States, CLEAR+ Members will receive limited-edition Home Alone-themed ornaments. Plus, CLEAR+ Members named Kevin who use select CLEAR+ Lanes will receive a code for a complimentary CLEAR Concierge service for a future trip.

Participating airports include Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL), Denver International (DEN), Newark Liberty International (EWR), John F. Kennedy International (JFK), Los Angeles International (LAX), LaGuardia (LGA), Orlando International (MCO), Chicago O’Hare (ORD), and Seattle-Tacoma International (SEA). In addition, Disney+ subscribers can redeem the Disney+ Perk that provides a complimentary three-month trial of CLEAR+.

Last but not least -- and one that makes me a little jealous as someone without a VIZIO -- from December 19 to 31, VIZIO users can launch the Disney+ app by saying (but come on, ya gotta shout it, Catherine O'Hara style) “KEVIN!” into the VIZIO Voice Remote, which will instantly take viewers to Disney+ to stream Home Alone.

All six (!) Home Alone movies are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. There is also a dedicated, nonstop Stream of the first three films -- which is to say, the ones that were theatrical releases -- on Disney+.