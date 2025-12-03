12 Days of Disney+ Perks: Nordstrom is Giving Back If You Purchase A $100 Gift Card
Add sparkle to your holiday shopping with Disney+ 12 Days of Perks
Day 2 of Disney+ 12 Days of Perks is here, and it’s time to add some extra magic to your Nordstrom shopping!
What’s Happening:
- For Day 2, Disney+ subscribers can treat themselves or someone special to a little extra sparkle.
- Through this limited-time offer from Nordstrom, when you buy or gift a $100 gift card, you’ll receive $20 back. It’s the perfect way to make your gift-giving a little brighter or indulge in something for yourself while stretching your holiday dollars.
- Visit the 12 Days of Disney+ Perks webpage for full details and to claim your Nordstrom bonus.
- With 12 Days of Disney+ Perks, every day brings a new reason to celebrate the season, from unforgettable vacations to exclusive shopping bonuses. Day 1 gave fans a chance to win a dream 4-night stay at AULANI, A Disney Resort & Spa, and now Day 2 ensures your holiday shopping can shine just a little brighter.
