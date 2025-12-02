Best Day Ever! "Bluey" Set to Take Over Disneyland's Fantasyland Theatre
"For real life?!"
Next Spring, one of Disney+’s most popular K-9 friends is headed to Disneyland, with a brand new Bluey experience at the Fantasyland Theatre.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland has some amazing fun planned for the 2026 calendar year, including some incoming friends all the way from Down Under.
- Taking over the Fantasyland Theatre, the amazing characters of Bluey will debut at Disneyland in a brand new experience called Bluey’s Best Day Ever!
- Set to bring guests into the heartfelt world of one of Disney+’s most-watched programs, the celebration will combine heart, humor, games, and musical moments for an incredible playdate with the Heeler family.
- The “it’s a small world” adjacent area will transform into the Bluey’s school grounds.
- Bluey, along with her sister Bingo, will be joined live on stage with a group of comedic actors and musicians to bring songs and fun from the animated series to life.
- Fans can expect an interactive adventure with games like Keepy Uppy and interactive adventures through Gnome Village and Fairy Garden.
- Part of the best day ever, Bluey’s school’s fair will allow guests to create memories with the Grannies, Chattermax, Unicore, and enjoy themed treats from Troubadour Tavern.
- Bluey’s Best Day Ever! will officially kick off on March 22, 2026.
- The news comes just about a year after Disney first announced Bluey-themed offerings at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Disney Cruise Line.
- Bluey began making appearances in January aboard select Disney Wonder sailings, but this is the first formal appearance from the Heeler family at the Disney Parks.
