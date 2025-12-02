Best Day Ever! "Bluey" Set to Take Over Disneyland's Fantasyland Theatre

Next Spring, one of Disney+’s most popular K-9 friends is headed to Disneyland, with a brand new Bluey experience at the Fantasyland Theatre.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland has some amazing fun planned for the 2026 calendar year, including some incoming friends all the way from Down Under.

Taking over the Fantasyland Theatre, the amazing characters of Bluey will debut at Disneyland in a brand new experience called Bluey’s Best Day Ever!

Set to bring guests into the heartfelt world of one of Disney+’s most-watched programs, the celebration will combine heart, humor, games, and musical moments for an incredible playdate with the Heeler family.

The “it’s a small world” adjacent area will transform into the Bluey’s school grounds.

Bluey, along with her sister Bingo, will be joined live on stage with a group of comedic actors and musicians to bring songs and fun from the animated series to life.

Fans can expect an interactive adventure with games like Keepy Uppy and interactive adventures through Gnome Village and Fairy Garden.

Part of the best day ever, Bluey’s school’s fair will allow guests to create memories with the Grannies, Chattermax, Unicore, and enjoy themed treats from Troubadour Tavern.

Bluey’s Best Day Ever! will officially kick off on March 22, 2026.

The news comes just about a year after Disney first announced Bluey-themed offerings at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Disney Cruise Line.

Bluey began making appearances in January aboard select Disney Wonder sailings, but this is the first formal appearance from the Heeler family at the Disney Parks.

For those looking to plan their best day ever, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland Resort vacation needs.

