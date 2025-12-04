Dive Into Imagination with Disney Jr.'s New Series "Hey A.J.!" – Premiering in January

The new series is inspired by children's book author and former Super Bowl champion Martellus Bennett.

Hey A.J.!, the newest show from Disney Jr. – an animated family comedy series – is set to premiere next month.

What's Happening:

Disney Jr.'s Hey A.J.! is set to premiere with a marathon of the first seven episodes on Tuesday, January 13th, on Disney Jr. (7:00-10:15 a.m. ET/PT) and later that day on Disney Channel and Disney Jr. On Demand.

The episodes will then be available to stream on Disney+ on Wednesday, January 14th, with additional episodes debuting later in the year.

Inspired by children's book author and former Super Bowl champion Martellus Bennett, the new series is a whimsical and music-filled family comedy about an imaginative young girl who, along with her stuffed bunny sidekick Theo, uses her big imagination to make ordinary life moments extraordinary.

The series features colorful 2D animation, relatable storylines for preschoolers and energetic, imaginative songs for families to enjoy together.

Hey A.J.! stars: Amari McCoy as A.J. Martellus Bennett as Marty Jhené Aiko as Siggi Juliet Donenfeld as Jessie Innocent Ekakitie as Jazz and David Mitchell as Theo

The celebrity guest voice cast includes Meghan Trainor, Cristo Fernández, Bootsy Collins, Kate Miccuci, Maulik Pancholy, Calum Scott, Lena Waithe and retired NASA astronaut and engineer Leland Melvin, who will guest star as himself.

Executive producers include Bennett, Jeff “Swampy” Marsh (Phineas and Ferb) and GRAMMY-nominated songwriter/producer Michael Hodges.

To get people excited for Hey A.J.!, the series' theme song has been shared on YouTube, with a streaming release set for tomorrow, December 5th.

Key art for the series has also been shared.

