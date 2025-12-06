12 Days of Disney+ Perks Continue With Chance To Win National Geographic-Lindblad Expedition
Winners will journey to Baja California, Mexico to see exotic marine life!
The Disney+ Perks continue this holiday season, with subscribers now being able to enter for a chance to win an exotic adventure through National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions.
What’s Happening:
- As part of the 12 days of Disney+ perks, subscribers have the chance to win a National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions to go on a cruise to Baja California, Mexico.
- To enter, subscribers should head to the Disney+ Perks website, for a chance to win this 8 day voyage. Subscribers can enter daily through December 29th for a chance to win.
- There are several Baja California, Mexico expeditions offered by National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions, but the official rules state that the trip is “Baja California: Among the Great Whales” aboard the National Geographic Venture.
- On this voyage, the winners will journey to Bahía Magdalena aboard the National Geographic Venture to observe California gray whales and their calves alongside naturalists. They’ll also snorkel amid stunning sea life, including sea lions, king angelfish and brilliant blue damselfish; Glimpse the marine world through underwater video footage and listen to the haunting songs of whales on the ship's hydrophone; and join a naturalist for an exploration of diverse landscapes, such as sand dunes, a cactus forest and deserted islands, according to the official website.
- This is only one of the latest in a number of perks as part of the 12 days of Disney+ perks offered this year, which also include a chance to win a stay at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii.
- For more information, you can check out our post about the 12 Days of Disney+ perks.
Expedite Your Expedition:
- Subscribers who don’t want to leave it to chance to win a journey with National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions can also book one of their own accord.
- With National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions, guests can embark on innovative voyages to rediscover all seven continents from an ever-evolving perspective aboard a world-class expedition fleet.
- National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions continues to offer extraordinary voyages led by seasoned Expedition Leaders, naturalists, historians, scientists, photographers and National Geographic Experts who bring the world’s wonders to life.
- The 2027–28 season introduces a collection of new and returning itineraries – such as the chance to experience the rare natural phenomena of the solar eclipse and an expanded season in the high Arctic – creating more opportunities for travelers to discover top destinations across all seven continents and reach the furthest corners of the earth.
- For more information, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, and check out the 2027-28 itineraries.
