As 2025 Nears Its End, National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions Reveals 2027-28 Itineraries
The itineraries include voyages to all corners of the globe.
National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions has revealed some favorite itineraries that voyagers can experience in the 2027-28 season.
What’s Happening:
- With National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions, guests can embark on innovative voyages to rediscover all seven continents from an ever-evolving perspective aboard a world-class expedition fleet.
- National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions continues to offer extraordinary voyages led by seasoned Expedition Leaders, naturalists, historians, scientists, photographers and National Geographic Experts who bring the world’s wonders to life.
- The 2027–28 season introduces a collection of new and returning itineraries – such as the chance to experience the rare natural phenomena of the solar eclipse and an expanded season in the high Arctic – creating more opportunities for travelers to discover top destinations across all seven continents and reach the furthest corners of the earth.
- Highlights for the 2027-28 season include:
- The possibility to experience the August 2027 solar eclipse in its path of totality at the Strait of Gibraltar during the Azores to Barcelona: A Special Solar Eclipse Voyage, a new itinerary highlighting astrotourism and natural phenomena. This exclusive experience offers guests a rare opportunity to potentially witness the eclipse at sea, side by side with naturalists and a National Geographic photographer.
- More opportunities to explore the Arctic, including the high Arctic archipelago of Svalbard in both spring and summer. The introduction of Baffin Island: Exploring Canada’s Wild Arctic Frontier and the revival of the Fabled Lands of the North: Greenland to Newfoundland itinerary, last sailed in 2024, offer chances to look for polar bears in their native habitat and witness pristine snow and ice bathed in near-perfect light.
- National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions is providing new options to (re)discover Europe. National Geographic Orion’s Continental Crossroads: Spain, Morocco and the Canary Islands and Spain, Portugal and Morocco: Atlantic Horizons, as well as National Geographic Endurance’s Porto, Bordeaux and Bergen: Wonders of Western Europe bring passengers to both famed destinations and lesser-known gems along coastal shores.
- The return of two 17-day guest favorites, like the Exploring Patagonia’s National Parks from Punta Arenas to Puerto Montt, where expeditioners will discover the region's mountainous islands, forests, tidewater glaciers, and wildlife reserves, and explorations in the South Pacific, where untouched beauty and remarkable cultures align on the Fiji and Tahiti Adventure: Vibrant Reefs and Cultural History adventure.
- For more information about National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
An Exposition Expedition:
- In 2004, Lindblad entered into a partnership with National Geographic. From then on voyages have combined the expedition/cruise experience of Lindblad with the educational, scientific, naturalist, and photographic expertise of National Geographic.
More recently (in Nov 2023), Lindblad and National Geographic extended and expanded their agreement through 2040.
- Under that, Lindblad has global rights to use the National Geographic brand for expedition cruises, and introduced a new co‑brand name: National Geographic‑Lindblad Expeditions.
- They offer expeditions and operate in all seven continents, including remote and wild places: Galápagos, Antarctica & Arctic, Patagonia, and more, with short “Wild Escapes" (5‑9 days) to longer, more extensive expeditions. Good for travelers who want a taste but don’t have weeks to spare.
- Depending on what ship, their capacities often land in the 28‑150 guest range, making them remarkably more intimate when it comes to the experience offered, especially when compared to other major cruise lines. For example, National Geographic Islander II in the Galápagos carries 48 guests.
- Another unique offering, bringing on National Geographic explorers, scientists, naturalists, photo instructors / filmmakers. There is also a “Visiting Scientists" program, where guests may have a chance to assist or observe real scientific research during voyages.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com