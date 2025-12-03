12 Days of Disney+ Perks: Win a 4-Night Aulani Vacation

Dreaming of sunshine, ocean breezes, and a little extra Disney magic? Your next unforgettable getaway might be just a click away because the first installment of the 12 Days of Disney+ Perks reveal is sending one lucky winner all the way to Hawai‘i.

What’s Happening:

As part of this year’s festive 12 Days of Disney+ Perks, subscribers have the chance to enter an incredible sweepstakes that brings Disney magic to one of the most breathtaking destinations on Earth: Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai‘i.

One winner and up to three guests will enjoy a luxurious 4-night Hawaiian escape complete with airfare, accommodations, special experiences, and a little extra pixie dust to spend.

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, is beloved for its immersive storytelling, world-class hospitality, and serene beachfront location on O‘ahu’s leeward coast.

The winner and up to three guests will fly round-trip to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, with flights and carriers selected by Disney. (Residents of O‘ahu will receive the prize minus airfare.)

Upon arrival, the group will be whisked away via round-trip ground transportation directly to the resort—no planning needed. (O‘ahu residents will not require this.)

Enjoy a 4-night stay in a beautifully themed standard room accommodating up to four guests. The resort blends traditional Hawaiian design with Disney storytelling, offering pools, beach access, character encounters, and incredible views.

The winner receives up to four preferred seating passes to Aulani’s acclaimed KA WA‘A Lū‘au—an unforgettable evening showcasing Hawaiian culture through music, dance, and storytelling.

The winner will also receive a $500 Disney Gift Card that you can use on dining, spa treatments, souvenirs, excursions, or anything else that adds a little extra sparkle to your stay.

Subscribers can enter for a chance to win this tropical escape via the Disney+ website.

More Disney+ News: