12 Days of Disney+ Perks: Win a 4-Night Aulani Vacation

Enter to win an unforgettable Hawaiian escape!
Dreaming of sunshine, ocean breezes, and a little extra Disney magic? Your next unforgettable getaway might be just a click away because the first installment of the 12 Days of Disney+ Perks reveal is sending one lucky winner all the way to Hawai‘i.

What’s Happening:

  • As part of this year’s festive 12 Days of Disney+ Perks, subscribers have the chance to enter an incredible sweepstakes that brings Disney magic to one of the most breathtaking destinations on Earth: Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai‘i. 
  • One winner and up to three guests will enjoy a luxurious 4-night Hawaiian escape complete with airfare, accommodations, special experiences, and a little extra pixie dust to spend.
  • Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, is beloved for its immersive storytelling, world-class hospitality, and serene beachfront location on O‘ahu’s leeward coast. 
  • The winner and up to three guests will fly round-trip to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, with flights and carriers selected by Disney. (Residents of O‘ahu will receive the prize minus airfare.)
  • Upon arrival, the group will be whisked away via round-trip ground transportation directly to the resort—no planning needed. (O‘ahu residents will not require this.)
  • Enjoy a 4-night stay in a beautifully themed standard room accommodating up to four guests. The resort blends traditional Hawaiian design with Disney storytelling, offering pools, beach access, character encounters, and incredible views.
  • The winner receives up to four preferred seating passes to Aulani’s acclaimed KA WA‘A Lū‘au—an unforgettable evening showcasing Hawaiian culture through music, dance, and storytelling.
  • The winner will also receive a $500 Disney Gift Card that you can use on dining, spa treatments, souvenirs, excursions, or anything else that adds a little extra sparkle to your stay.
  • Subscribers can enter for a chance to win this tropical escape via the Disney+ website.

