Disney+ Launches 24/7 Animated Classics Stream
A number of Disney animated classics are included, plus a surprise inclusion from another animation studio.
Disney+ has introduced a new 24/7 stream of Animated Classics, featuring a selection of classic Disney animated features, plus one surprise inclusion.
What's Happening:
- The newest 24/7 dedicated channel added to Disney+ is Animated Classics, featuring a number of classic Disney animated films, such as Bambi, Fantasia, The Great Mouse Detective, Peter Pan, and more.
- A few more modern Disney animated films are also included, like Atlantis: The Lost Empire, Dinosaur, Home on the Range and The Princess and the Frog.
- You'll even find some more obscure animated features from Disney's catalogue, like The Black Cauldron and The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad.
- Two films not produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios are also included, one of those being A Goofy Movie, which was produced by Disney Toon Studios.
- One immediate outlier is Anastasia, a film originally produced by 20th Century Fox Animation, that many Disney fans had to correct their friends when they incorrectly stated was a Disney film.
- It’s easy to see why, as the 1997 film follows many of the Disney animated tropes of the time, such as a female title character and catchy songs.
- The film eventually became part of the Disney family when Disney purchased 20th Century Fox in 2019.
- Animated Classics is now a part of a collection of Streams available to all Disney+ subscribers including The Simpsons, ABC News, featuring live newscasts, breaking news, live events, and in-depth special reports through their 24/7 livestream, and Disney+ Playtime, which includes all-time favorites for younger viewers.
Full List of Films Featured in Animated Classics:
- 101 Dalmatians
- A Goofy Movie
- Aladdin
- Alice in Wonderland
- Anastasia
- Atlantis: The Lost Empire
- Bambi
- Beauty and the Beast
- The Black Cauldron
- Brother Bear
- Cinderella
- Dinosaur
- Dumbo
- The Emperor's New Groove
- Fantasia
- Fantasia 2000
- The Fox and the Hound
- The Great Mouse Detective
- Hercules
- Home on the Range
- The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
- Lady and the Tramp
- Lilo & Stitch
- The Lion King
- Mulan
- Oliver & Company
- Peter Pan
- Pinocchio
- Pocahontas
- The Princess and the Frog
- Robin Hood
- Sleeping Beauty
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Tarzan
- The Aristocats
- The Jungle Book
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame
- The Little Mermaid
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- The Rescuers
- The Rescuers Down Under
- The Sword in the Stone
- Treasure Planet
