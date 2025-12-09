Disney+ Launches 24/7 Animated Classics Stream

A number of Disney animated classics are included, plus a surprise inclusion from another animation studio.

Disney+ has introduced a new 24/7 stream of Animated Classics, featuring a selection of classic Disney animated features, plus one surprise inclusion.

What's Happening:

  • The newest 24/7 dedicated channel added to Disney+ is Animated Classics, featuring a number of classic Disney animated films, such as Bambi, Fantasia, The Great Mouse Detective, Peter Pan, and more.
  • A few more modern Disney animated films are also included, like Atlantis: The Lost Empire, Dinosaur, Home on the Range and The Princess and the Frog.
  • You'll even find some more obscure animated features from Disney's catalogue, like The Black Cauldron and The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad.

  • Two films not produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios are also included, one of those being A Goofy Movie, which was produced by Disney Toon Studios.
  • One immediate outlier is Anastasia, a film originally produced by 20th Century Fox Animation, that many Disney fans had to correct their friends when they incorrectly stated was a Disney film.
  • It’s easy to see why, as the 1997 film follows many of the Disney animated tropes of the time, such as a female title character and catchy songs.
  • The film eventually became part of the Disney family when Disney purchased 20th Century Fox in 2019.

  • Animated Classics is now a part of a collection of Streams available to all Disney+ subscribers including The SimpsonsABC News, featuring live newscasts, breaking news, live events, and in-depth special reports through their 24/7 livestream, and Disney+ Playtime, which includes all-time favorites for younger viewers.

Full List of Films Featured in Animated Classics:

  • 101 Dalmatians
  • A Goofy Movie
  • Aladdin
  • Alice in Wonderland
  • Anastasia
  • Atlantis: The Lost Empire
  • Bambi
  • Beauty and the Beast
  • The Black Cauldron
  • Brother Bear
  • Cinderella
  • Dinosaur
  • Dumbo
  • The Emperor's New Groove
  • Fantasia
  • Fantasia 2000
  • The Fox and the Hound
  • The Great Mouse Detective
  • Hercules
  • Home on the Range
  • The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
  • Lady and the Tramp
  • Lilo & Stitch
  • The Lion King
  • Mulan
  • Oliver & Company
  • Peter Pan
  • Pinocchio
  • Pocahontas
  • The Princess and the Frog
  • Robin Hood
  • Sleeping Beauty
  • Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
  • Tarzan
  • The Aristocats
  • The Jungle Book
  • The Hunchback of Notre Dame
  • The Little Mermaid
  • The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
  • The Rescuers
  • The Rescuers Down Under
  • The Sword in the Stone
  • Treasure Planet

