Disney+ Launches 24/7 Animated Classics Stream

A number of Disney animated classics are included, plus a surprise inclusion from another animation studio.

Disney+ has introduced a new 24/7 stream of Animated Classics, featuring a selection of classic Disney animated features, plus one surprise inclusion.

What's Happening:

The newest 24/7 dedicated channel added to Disney+ is Animated Classics, featuring a number of classic Disney animated films, such as Bambi, Fantasia, The Great Mouse Detective, Peter Pan, and more.

A few more modern Disney animated films are also included, like Atlantis: The Lost Empire, Dinosaur, Home on the Range and The Princess and the Frog.

You'll even find some more obscure animated features from Disney's catalogue, like The Black Cauldron and The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad.

Two films not produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios are also included, one of those being A Goofy Movie, which was produced by Disney Toon Studios.

One immediate outlier is Anastasia, a film originally produced by 20th Century Fox Animation, that many Disney fans had to correct their friends when they incorrectly stated was a Disney film.

It’s easy to see why, as the 1997 film follows many of the Disney animated tropes of the time, such as a female title character and catchy songs.

The film eventually became part of the Disney family when Disney purchased 20th Century Fox in 2019.

Animated Classics is now a part of a collection of Streams available to all Disney+ subscribers including The Simpsons, ABC News, featuring live newscasts, breaking news, live events, and in-depth special reports through their 24/7 livestream, and Disney+ Playtime, which includes all-time favorites for younger viewers.

Full List of Films Featured in Animated Classics:

101 Dalmatians

A Goofy Movie

Aladdin

Alice in Wonderland

Anastasia

Atlantis: The Lost Empire

Bambi

Beauty and the Beast

The Black Cauldron

Brother Bear

Cinderella

Dinosaur

Dumbo

The Emperor's New Groove

Fantasia

Fantasia 2000

The Fox and the Hound

The Great Mouse Detective

Hercules

Home on the Range

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

Lady and the Tramp

Lilo & Stitch

The Lion King

Mulan

Oliver & Company

Peter Pan

Pinocchio

Pocahontas

The Princess and the Frog

Robin Hood

Sleeping Beauty

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Tarzan

The Aristocats

The Jungle Book

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

The Little Mermaid

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

The Rescuers

The Rescuers Down Under

The Sword in the Stone

Treasure Planet

