12 Days of Disney+ Perks: Unlock Over 15 Digital Comics from Marvel Unlimited

Add sparkle to your holiday shopping with 12 Days of Disney+ Perks!

Marvel fans will want to focus in on the 11th day of the 12 Days of Disney+ Perks, which gives subscribers a free holiday comic bundle on Marvel Unlimited.

What's Happening:

Day 11 of 12. Unlock over 15 digital comics featuring some of 2025’s top stories, plus classic holiday tales from the Marvel Universe! Cozy up with new #1 issues including: Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Captain America, and more. Visit https://t.co/nlDH7bVOYY for details.… pic.twitter.com/gNABtkJfav — Disney+ Perks (@disneyplusperks) December 11, 2025

One day remains of the 12 Days of Disney+ Perks, with the final day teased as the chance for subscribers to "step into Disney history."

The 12 Days of Disney+ Perks is an extension of the broader Disney+ Perks loyalty program.

Subscribers who log in to the dedicated Perks site gain access to real rewards, which frequently include exclusive discounts on popular brands, everyday savings, early access to select offerings, and entries into exciting sweepstakes for prizes like theme park tickets or invitations to special fan events.

The Other Days of Perks:

More Disney+ News: