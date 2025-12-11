12 Days of Disney+ Perks: Unlock Over 15 Digital Comics from Marvel Unlimited
Add sparkle to your holiday shopping with 12 Days of Disney+ Perks!
Marvel fans will want to focus in on the 11th day of the 12 Days of Disney+ Perks, which gives subscribers a free holiday comic bundle on Marvel Unlimited.
What's Happening:
- Disney+ is offering 12 Days of Perks this December, giving discounts on shopping at Nordstrom, a chance to win a trip to Aulani or a voyage aboard National Geographic Expeditions, and even a free Subway footlong!
- For the penultimate Day 11, subscribers can unwrap a free holiday comic bundle on Marvel Unlimited. That means Marvel fans can redeem over 15 digital comics featuring some of 2025’s top stories, plus classic holiday tales from the Marvel Universe!
- Read all-new #1 issues including: Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Captain America, and more.
- Visit the 12 Days of Disney+ Perks webpage for full details and to claim your free holiday comic bundle.
- One day remains of the 12 Days of Disney+ Perks, with the final day teased as the chance for subscribers to "step into Disney history."
- The 12 Days of Disney+ Perks is an extension of the broader Disney+ Perks loyalty program.
- Subscribers who log in to the dedicated Perks site gain access to real rewards, which frequently include exclusive discounts on popular brands, everyday savings, early access to select offerings, and entries into exciting sweepstakes for prizes like theme park tickets or invitations to special fan events.
