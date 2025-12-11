Demigods Take on the Blue Carpet: The Stars Attend London Screening of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Season 2

The screening took place the same day the first two episodes of the second season debuted on Disney+

The cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians made waves this evening at a London screening of the show's second season.

What's Happening:

This evening, Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, and Daniel Diemer made waves at the London screening of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2.

Inspired by The Sea of Monsters, the second book in Rick Riordan’s best-selling series, guests and talent faced the wrath of monster Syclla on the ocean-blue carpet in Picturehouse Central.

Author and executive producer, Rick Riordan, also joined the celebration, alongside wife and fellow executive producer on the series, Rebecca Riordan.

Toby Stephens and Tamara Smart also joined executive producers Dan Shotz, Jon Steinberg and Craig Silverstein on the blue carpet, making for a star-studded evening.

About Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2:

Season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the second installment of Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series titled The Sea of Monsters by award-winning author Rick Riordan.

The new season promises thrilling new monsters, action-packed mayhem and higher stakes than ever as Percy and the young demigods embark on a perilous quest in uncharted waters to save Camp Half-Blood and their friend Grover.

The first two episodes of Season 2 are now streaming on Disney+, with additional episodes releasing weekly on Wednesdays. Check out Bill's review of the new season of adventures.

More Disney+ News: