Demigods Take on the Blue Carpet: The Stars Attend London Screening of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Season 2

The screening took place the same day the first two episodes of the second season debuted on Disney+

The cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians made waves this evening at a London screening of the show's second season.

What's Happening:

  • This evening, Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, and Daniel Diemer made waves at the London screening of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2.
  • Inspired by The Sea of Monsters, the second book in Rick Riordan’s best-selling series, guests and talent faced the wrath of monster Syclla on the ocean-blue carpet in Picturehouse Central. 

Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson)

Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase)

Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood)

Daniel Diemer, Dior Goodjohn, and Charlie Bushnell

Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue)

  • Author and executive producer, Rick Riordan, also joined the celebration, alongside wife and fellow executive producer on the series, Rebecca Riordan.

  • Toby Stephens and Tamara Smart also joined executive producers Dan Shotz, Jon Steinberg and Craig Silverstein on the blue carpet, making for a star-studded evening.

Toby Stephens (Poseidon)

Tamara Smart (Thalia Grace)

About Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2:

  • Season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the second installment of Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series titled The Sea of Monsters by award-winning author Rick Riordan. 
  • The new season promises thrilling new monsters, action-packed mayhem and higher stakes than ever as Percy and the young demigods embark on a perilous quest in uncharted waters to save Camp Half-Blood and their friend Grover. 
  • The first two episodes of Season 2 are now streaming on Disney+, with additional episodes releasing weekly on Wednesdays. Check out Bill's review of the new season of adventures.

More Disney+ News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now