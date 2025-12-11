Demigods Take on the Blue Carpet: The Stars Attend London Screening of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Season 2
The screening took place the same day the first two episodes of the second season debuted on Disney+
The cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians made waves this evening at a London screening of the show's second season.
What's Happening:
- This evening, Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, and Daniel Diemer made waves at the London screening of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2.
- Inspired by The Sea of Monsters, the second book in Rick Riordan’s best-selling series, guests and talent faced the wrath of monster Syclla on the ocean-blue carpet in Picturehouse Central.
- Author and executive producer, Rick Riordan, also joined the celebration, alongside wife and fellow executive producer on the series, Rebecca Riordan.
- Toby Stephens and Tamara Smart also joined executive producers Dan Shotz, Jon Steinberg and Craig Silverstein on the blue carpet, making for a star-studded evening.
About Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2:
- Season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the second installment of Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series titled The Sea of Monsters by award-winning author Rick Riordan.
- The new season promises thrilling new monsters, action-packed mayhem and higher stakes than ever as Percy and the young demigods embark on a perilous quest in uncharted waters to save Camp Half-Blood and their friend Grover.
- The first two episodes of Season 2 are now streaming on Disney+, with additional episodes releasing weekly on Wednesdays. Check out Bill's review of the new season of adventures.
