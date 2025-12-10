National Geographic Transforms Annual List into Travel Series "Best of the World With Antoni Porowski"

The new docuseries will follow the Queer Eye star as he explores four of the world’s greatest cities.

National Geographic has announced the greenlight of Best of the World with Antoni Porowski, a vibrant new travel docuseries set to premiere in 2026.

What's Happening:

National Geographic, Disney+, and Hulu will premiere a new docuseries, Best of the World with Antoni Porowski

Inspired by National Geographic’s annual Best of the World list of travel recommendations and its bestselling book, the four-part series follows Emmy-winner and New York Times bestselling author Antoni Porowski on a deeply personal journey through Paris, Mexico City, London, and New York City.

Bringing his signature curiosity, humor, and refined taste, Porowski will take the Best of the World list one step further to explore food, places to stay, wellness, and hidden corners of each city.

He is set to plunge into unforgettable moments, including learning the delicate precision of a hyper-local Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris, paddling through centuries-old canals in Mexico City, and connecting with locals whose stories define what makes each city truly shine.

We previously covered Antoni Porowski hosting "No Taste Like Home."

Best of the World with Antoni Porowski is produced by Twofour, part of ITV Studios.

Porowski will executive produce alongside Nic Patten and Tom Currie for Twofour, and Betsy Forhan, Yari Lorenzo, and Tom McDonald for National Geographic.

As audiences get ready to take a trip beyond the guidebooks with Antoni Porowski to discover what makes these cities unique, National Geographic is offering a chance to get involved right now.

Fans are invited to nominate their favorite wellness retreats from around the world in the comments of National Geographic's social media platforms.

These nominations are for a chance to have a destination added to the official list as a Readers' Choice location.

Responses for this campaign will be considered through December 22 at 5 p.m. ET.



What They're Saying:

Antoni Porowski, Emmy-winner and New York Times bestselling author: “Travel has always been how I connect more deeply with people, culture and myself. Working with National Geographic again to explore these incredible cities through food, storytelling, and local voices has been an unforgettable experience. I’m so proud to be part of a series that celebrates not just where to go, but why it matters.”

“Travel has always been how I connect more deeply with people, culture and myself. Working with National Geographic again to explore these incredible cities through food, storytelling, and local voices has been an unforgettable experience. I’m so proud to be part of a series that celebrates not just where to go, but why it matters.” Tom McDonald, EVP of Content at National Geographic: “We’re delighted to be reuniting with Antoni on a new adventure together. Antoni is the perfect travel companion: curious, grounded, joyful and deeply tuned in to the culture around him, Best of the World with Antoni Porowski brings Nat Geo’s bestselling book and influential digital list to life on screen, expanding beloved editorial storytelling into the TV and streaming space and is a bold example of Nat Geo’s 360° content ecosystem. It’s a timely and timeless celebration of global cities and the people who make them unforgettable.”



From Page to Screen

While Best of the World with Antoni Porowski is the latest iteration of the franchise, the Best of the World brand has long been a staple for travel enthusiasts.

Originally established as an annual editorial list curated by National Geographic’s global community of editors, writers, and explorers, it serves as a definitive guide to the most exciting destinations for the upcoming year.

The transition from a static list and a bestselling book into a dynamic docuseries highlights a growing trend in media where trusted print journalism evolves into immersive visual storytelling.

This move allows the brand to not only tell you where to go but to show you the human connections that make those destinations worth the trip.