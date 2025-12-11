"Home Alone" 35th: Disney+ and Prince St. Pizza Team Up to Bring Fans to Little Nero's Pizza

In celebration of the 35th anniversary of Home Alone, Prince St. Pizza in Studio City, CA has been decked out as Little Nero’s Pizza for limited-time nostalgic fun!

Are you ready to feast like Kevin McCallister? Well now you can at Little Nero’s Pizza! In the hit family film, Kevin celebrates his new found freedom by ordering a delicious pie from the pizza chain. While not a real pizza joint, Disney is celebrating 35 years of the iconic and chaotic holiday classic by partnering with Prince St. Pizza in Studio City, CA to bring Little Nero’s Pizza to life. While other Prince St. Pizza locations will have themed boxes and other decor, the Studio City location received a complete remodel to feel like the fictional eatery.

Earlier today, we got an early preview of Little Nero's Pizza with a 90s inspired commercial for the pizza parlor.

Parked out front of the already highly decorated shop is the Little Nero’s Pizza delivery car, which can be seen driving haphazardly through the McCallister’s neighborhood in the film. The front facade is also decorated with window art, neon signs, a new canopy, and new signage.

Employees out front were also decked out in jackets paying homage to the Kenosha Kickers, the fictional polka band from the film. You’ll also find coin operated vending machines honoring the film.

The over-the-top decor also overtakes the inside of the restaurant, which includes themed posters, menu boards, fake newspapers, a themed mosaic, aprons, and so many small details to enjoy.



Taking a closer look, you’ll see plenty of nods to the film’s location of Chicago, with Chicago Sun Times highlighting the escape of the Wet Bandits.

Of course, the delicious Prince St. pies were full on display, just being served under the name Little Nero’s Pizza for the special pop-up experience.

To add an extra portion of ambience, the Kenosha Kickers brought some polka hits to life for a special performance, playing variations of winter classics like “Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland.”.

Little Nero’s Pizza is open now, and will be available through December 17th, so make sure you head to Prince St. Pizza in Studio City to experience the Home Alone 35th Anniversary pop-up!

Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York are streaming now on Disney+!

