Trevor Slattery Melts Down on "Bad Actors" Podcast in New "Wonder Man" Promo

The infamous actor sits down with Ben Mankiewicz to discuss his time in prison and his "nuanced" performance as The Mandarin.

Marvel Studios has released another clip promoting the upcoming Wonder Man series, this time featuring the return of the MCU's most chaotic thespian, Trevor Slattery.

What's Happening:

In a new promotional clip for the series, Sir Ben Kingsley reprises his role as the failed actor-turned-terrorist-figurehead-turned-jester, appearing on an episode of the Bad Actors podcast hosted by Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz.

The clip, titled "Wonder Man's Trevor Slattery Loses it During Ben Mankiewicz Interview," features Slattery as the guest for the first episode of the podcast, which Mankiewicz describes as a show where "we hear exclusively from thespians who are also felons."

The interview takes a turn when Mankiewicz brings up the role that landed Slattery in prison: The Mandarin. Slattery dismisses the topic, comparing old roles to "old lovers" that are rarely worth revisiting.

He attempts to pivot the conversation to his new role as "Barnaby" in Wonder Man.

This clip follows a similar marketing strategy to "The Slattery Method," a previous promo where Slattery advertised his own acting masterclass.

Both clips lean heavily into the meta-commentary that Wonder Man is expected to explore, blending the real world (Ben Mankiewicz, legitimate podcasts) with the fictional absurdity of the MCU.

Wonder Man premieres Tuesday, January 27th on Disney+.

The Method Behind the Madness

This latest clip continues a long tradition of Marvel Studios using Trevor Slattery as a vehicle for meta-commentary on the entertainment industry.

When he was first introduced in Iron Man 3, Slattery was the punchline to a joke about media manipulation and the construction of fear.

He wasn't a mastermind; he was just a drug-addicted actor happy to play a part for creature comforts.

His return in the short film All Hail the King continued his status as a parody of celebrity culture, as he enjoyed a "celebrity prisoner" status in Seagate Prison complete with his own fan club.

Even in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, he served as a court jester, literally performing for his life, mirroring his desperate need for an audience.

With Wonder Man, the satire aims directly at Hollywood itself blurring the lines between their universe and our own.

More on Wonder Man: