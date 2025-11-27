The Slattery Method: Learn Acting the Marvel Way with Renowned Actor Trevor Slattery

It's all in promotion of Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series "Wonder Man"

Renowned actor Trevor Slattery is offering up his services with a Marvel-ous master class.

What's Happening:

Marvel's upcoming series Wonder Man will see Sir Ben Kingsley reprise his role as Trevor Slattery, a failed actor who was propped up to be "The Mandarin" in Iron Man 3.

Kingsley has previously appeared as Tony Slattery in Iron Man 3, the All Hail the King short, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

In promotion of Wonder Man, a fictional master class is being advertised on YouTube – namely The Slattery Method. Here, Slattery says that " Acting isn't a job. It's a calling."

Text "ACT" to 805-8-TREVOR (805-887-3867) to sign up. Upon texting the number, you'll receive autodialed texts from Marvel about Wonder Man.

About Wonder Man:

Wonder Man follows Simon Williams, played by Abdul-Mateen II, an actor auditioning for a ‘Wonder Man’ movie while simultaneously grappling with the possibility of developing Wonder Man-esque powers himself.

In the comics, Williams is the son of a wealthy industrialist whose company falls on hard times due to competition from Tony Stark’s Stark Industries. Williams then accepts an offer from villain Baron Zemo that gives him ionic superpowers including super strength and durability. After fighting the Avengers several times, Wonder Man ultimately joins their ranks.

Additional cast members include Demetrius Grosse, Ed Harris, Arian Moayed, Lauren Glazier, Josh Gad, Byron Bowers, Béchir Sylvain and Manny McCord.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will be directing the first two of eight episodes.

The series will debut on Tuesday, January 27th at 6:00 p.m. PT, exclusively on Disney+.

