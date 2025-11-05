New Spot for Marvel Television's "Wonder Man" Hints at Simon Williams's Super Powers

The new limited series debuts in January on Disney+.

Back in October, Marvel Television released the first trailer for its upcoming limited series Wonder Man, and my first question after watching it was, "Does he have powers?" Well, today a new 45-second spot was released for the show, and my question has been addressed. You can watch the new ad below.

What's happening:

A new 45-second spot for Marvel Television's Wonder Man hints at super powers for the lead character Simon Williams, played by actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II from Aquaman.

Sir Ben Kingsley (Gandhi) is also reprising his role as Trevor Slattery from Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Other cast members include Demetrius Grosse (Rampage) as Eric Williams and Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter) and Byron Bowers (Honey Boy) in unannounced roles.

The creators of the Wonder Man series are Destin Daniel Cretton (writer/director of Shang-Chi) and Andrew Guest (Community), with Guest serving as showrunner. The series will debut on Tuesday, January 27th, exclusively via Disney+.

Watch Stream Wonder Man January 27 only on Disney+:

More Wonder Man News:

A recent "Comics to Screen" panel at New York Comic Con showcased Wonder Man among other projects.

Mike Mack wrote a piece explaining what we can expect from Wonder Man when it hits Disney+.

Be sure to check out the full trailer for the limited series as well.