New Spot for Marvel Television's "Wonder Man" Hints at Simon Williams's Super Powers
The new limited series debuts in January on Disney+.
Back in October, Marvel Television released the first trailer for its upcoming limited series Wonder Man, and my first question after watching it was, "Does he have powers?" Well, today a new 45-second spot was released for the show, and my question has been addressed. You can watch the new ad below.
What's happening:
- A new 45-second spot for Marvel Television's Wonder Man hints at super powers for the lead character Simon Williams, played by actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II from Aquaman.
- Sir Ben Kingsley (Gandhi) is also reprising his role as Trevor Slattery from Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Other cast members include Demetrius Grosse (Rampage) as Eric Williams and Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter) and Byron Bowers (Honey Boy) in unannounced roles.
- The creators of the Wonder Man series are Destin Daniel Cretton (writer/director of Shang-Chi) and Andrew Guest (Community), with Guest serving as showrunner. The series will debut on Tuesday, January 27th, exclusively via Disney+.
Watch Stream Wonder Man January 27 only on Disney+:
More Wonder Man News:
- A recent "Comics to Screen" panel at New York Comic Con showcased Wonder Man among other projects.
- Mike Mack wrote a piece explaining what we can expect from Wonder Man when it hits Disney+.
- Be sure to check out the full trailer for the limited series as well.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now